Rafael Nadal's academy requests Luka Doncic for Lakers gift as they receive signed Mavericks jersey days after shocking trade

Rafael Nadal's academy made a unique request to Luka Doncic after his unexpected trade from the Dallas Mavericks to the LA Lakers. The academy asked for a replacement for a Dallas Maverick jersey signed by the Slovenian NBA player with an LA Lakers one for their museum.

Rafa Nadal Academy posted a picture of Doncic's No. 77 Dallas Maverick jersey that he had dedicated to the academy on X. It was signed by Doncic with the message:

"For the Academy of Rafa Nadal."

The picture was accompanied by a lighthearted message:

"Dear @luka7doncic, Yesterday we received at the Rafa Nadal Museum the shirt that you dedicated to us with so much love last week in Dallas. Thank you very much!@LosLakers, would you consider it feasible to help us get a new one?"

Doncic's trade drew several reactions from the tennis world. Nick Kyrgios, an ardent basketball fan, expressed his admiration for the Dallas Mavericks. The former World No. 13 is a Boston Celtic fan and often styled himself in basketball jerseys while on the tennis court.

Other figures to react to the news include Frances Tiafoe and Stefanos Tsitsipas who commented on Doncic's farewell note to the Dallas Mavericks on Instagram.

Rafael Nadal named as the best Spanish athlete in history by major media outlet

Rafael Nadal at the 2024 Davis Cup Final. Image: Getty

Rafael Nadal was honored by the Spanish sports publication Mundo Deportiovo as Spain's best athlete in history on Tuesday, February 4.

Nadal drew the curtain on his two-decade-long career at the 2024 Davis Cup as part of Team Spain. His last official match was against Botic Van de Zandsculp (Team Netherland) with the latter emerging as the eventual winner.

Nadal was given an on-court farewell by the organizers in Malaga where the former World No. 1 thanked his team and fans. An integral part of the Big 3 along with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal's illustrious career was underlined with 22 Grand Slams and a total of 92 titles.

Mundo Deportivo recognized Nadal's achievements at their annual awards ceremony. They also announced the same via their official Instagram handle.

Nadal expressed his gratitude to the publication by re-sharing their post on his Instagram story and wrote:

"Muchas Gracias @mundodeportivo."

Screengrab from Rafael Nadal's Instagram @rafaelnadal

Nadal also addressed the press at the event, sharing snippets of his life and contentment post-retirement.

