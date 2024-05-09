Rafael Nadal's baby son strikes adorable pose in bucket hat with grandfather Sebastian during Spaniard's Italian Open 2024 1R clash

Rafael Nadal's son Rafael Nadal Jr. was recently spotted watching the Spaniard as he defeated Zizou Bergs in the first round at the 2024 Italian Open, along with his grandfather Sebastian. Rafa Jr. was born in October 2022.

The Spaniard made a long-awaited return to tennis at the 2024 Barcelona Open. He was sidelined due to an injury he suffered at the 2024 Brisbane International.

The former World No. 1 recorded his first win in four months, defeating Flavio Cobolli in the first round at the Barcelona Open. But he bowed out of the tournament after suffering defeat at the hands of Alex de Minaur in the second round.

He then played at the Madrid Open, winning his first, second and third-round encounters, but fell to Jiri Lehecka in the fourth round.

The King of Clay has now arrived in the Italian capital and won his first-round match against Zizou Bergs 4-6, 6-3, 6-4. During the match, the Spaniard's son made an adorable appearance in a bucket hat with grandfather Sebastian.

Expand Tweet

Nadal has had a stellar record in Italy, winning 10 titles. He has a 90% win record in Rome, winning 69 matches and losing just 8.

Rafael Nadal is ecstatic to play in front of his son Rafa Jr. but doesn't fancy him playing tennis

The Spaniard at the 2024 Italian Open

Rafael Nadal told Tennis Channel that he cherishes his time playing tennis in front of his son Rafa Jr. The Spaniard acknowledged that his son might be too young to be able to grasp anything. The former World No. 1 said that playing in front of his son would always be a special memory for him.

"Have a son and come back home and see him and be a father is a completely different thing. The feeling is completely different to anything else, just have the chance to see him watching me play. Even if it’s for just short period of time and doesn’t matter if he doesn’t know anything about what happened, that stays there, and, for me, it’s a great memory," he said to Tennis Channel.

Recently, the Spaniard also revealed that he preferred his son Rafa Jr. picking a sport other than tennis in an interview with La Sexta. However, he maintained that he would support him even if he chooses to play tennis.

"I would prefer that [my son] practice another sport. It pains me to say it with everything that tennis has given me... If he wants to play tennis, I will support him. But if he plays another sport, better," he said in an interview with La Sexta.

Rafael Nadal will now face Hubert Hurkacz in the second round at the Italian Open.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback