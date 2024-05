Rafael Nadal's clay campaign recently suffered a blow as the Spaniard bowed out of the 2024 Madrid Open after a crushing defeat to Czech Republic's Jiri Lehecka.

Nadal defeated the likes of Darwin Blanch, Alex de Minaur and Pedro Cachin before losing 5-7, 4-6 to Lehecka on Tuesday (April 30).

