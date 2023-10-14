"Rafael Nadal's a freak, Roger Federer's a freak but Novak Djokovic is unbelievable in how meticulous he is" - Wally Masur

Former Australia player Wally Masur recently stated that Novak Djokovic's organized approach to the game is unparalleled.

Masur competed on the ATP tour from 1982 to 1995, achieving a career-high ranking of World No. 15. Some of his best Grand Slam performances include semifinal finishes at the 1987 Australian Open and 1993 US Open.

On the latest episode of The AO Show podcast, Masur compared the Serb's work ethic with his rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, saying:

"The guy’s a freak and we know that Rafa's a freak, Roger's a freak but he’s unbelievable in how meticulous he is."

On Djokovic's recent performances ahead of his return to the 2024 Australian Open as the defending champion. he opined:

"I’m loathed to predict anything against Novak Djokovic because he rocks out. I mean as you say, nearly won the calendar slam, a moment away, against Carlos Alcaraz at Wimbledon. He would’ve had a calendar slam. I mean it’s extraordinary at his age," he said.

Masur also praised the 36-year-old for the way he handles Grand Slams by ensuring that he peaks by the business end of the tournaments.

"He seems to absolutely know how to navigate his way through the two weeks to just be absolutely on song when it matters the most in the semis and the finals. You get it throughout the course of the year. He knows how to manage his schedule heading into the Slams, manages his body, his expectations… unbelievable," he expressed.

"Novak Djokovic was covering the net like Pat Rafter & Stefan Edberg" - Wally Masur on Serb's 2023 US Open final performance

Novak Djokovic reacts: 2023 US Open

Novak Djokovic won his 24th Grand Slam title at the US Open in September this year. He dominated the draw with straight-set victories over every opponent except compatriot Laslo Djere.

In the final at the New York Major, the Serbian was largely untroubled by Daniil Medvedev as he wrapped up a 6-3, 7-6(5), 6-3 win and regained the World No. 1 ranking.

Looking back at Djokovic's performance against Medvedev at Flushing Meadows, Wally Masur compared him with former World No. 1s Pat Rafters and Stefan Edberg, saying:

"The thing that just blew me away against Medvedev in that final, I think he came to the net 44 times. He served and volleyed about 35 times for about a 90 percent strike rate. He was so volleying, picking up shoelace volleys, covering the net like Pat Rafter [and] Stefan Edberg combined."

Having skipped the entire Asia leg of the ATP tour, Djokovic is scheduled to return to action at the Paris Masters, which gets underway on October 30.

