Rafael Nadal's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule | French Open 2022, QF

Rafael Nadal booked his place in the quarterfinals of the French Open by overcoming Felix Auger-Aliassime in five sets on Sunday. The Canadian became only the third player after John Isner and Novak Djokovic to push the Spaniard into a deciding set at Roland Garros.

The Spaniard thus improved his record to 109-3 at the Paris Major and reached his 16th quarterfinal at the event.

LEGENDARY @RafaelNadal reaches a 16th final eight in Paris passing a titanic battle with Auger-Aliassime 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3

Where is Rafael Nadal playing?

Nadal is currently competing in the French Open. The Spaniard has won the tournament a record 13 times with his last win coming in 2020. He reached the semifinals at Roland Garros last year but lost to Novak Djokovic in four sets.

Who is Rafael Nadal playing against

Rafael Nadal will take on Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals of the French Open. The Serb has won nine matches in a row and is yet to drop a set since his second-round match in Rome. After beating Yoshihito Nishioka, Alex Molcan and Aljaz Bedene, Djokovic defeated Diego Schwartzman to book his place in the quarterfinals.

Nadal beat Jordan Thompson, Corentin Moutet and Botic van de Zandschulp in straight sets before his thrilling match against Auger-Aliassime.

It will be the 59th meeting between the two players and their 10th at Roland Garros. Whoever wins will face either 3rd seed Alexander Zverev or 6th seed Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals.

L'ÉQUIPE @lequipe #RG22 Novak Djokovic s'est qualifié pour les quarts de finale de Roland-Garros sans être trop inquiété par Diego Schwartzman (6-1, 6-3, 6-3). Le n°1 mondial n'a pas perdu un set depuis le lancement du tournoi ow.ly/iRzQ30skPg5 Novak Djokovic s'est qualifié pour les quarts de finale de Roland-Garros sans être trop inquiété par Diego Schwartzman (6-1, 6-3, 6-3). Le n°1 mondial n'a pas perdu un set depuis le lancement du tournoi ow.ly/iRzQ30skPg5 #RG22 https://t.co/GFgmZ8UZSY

Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic match schedule

The quarterfinal match between Nadal and Djokovic will be the fourth and final match on Court Philippe-Chatrier on Tuesday, May 31.

Match timing: 20:45 pm local time / 6:45 pm GMT / 2:45 pman ET / 12:15 am IST

Date: 31 May, 2022 (1 June, 2022 in India)

Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on these respective channels and sites:-

USA: American viewers can watch the match live on NBC Sports, Peacock TV and Tennis Channel.

UK: British fans can follow the action on Eurosport.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch the action on TSN & RDS.

Australia: Fans Down Under can catch all the action live on the Nine Network.

India: Indian tennis fans can watch the match on Sony Ten, Sony Six & SonyLiv.

Spain: Spanish fans can watch their legendary player face Djokovic live on Eurosport.

Serbia: Serbian fans can watch their national hero live on Eurosport and RTS.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

