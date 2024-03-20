Rafael Nadal's sister Maribel reacts to Spaniard sharing his important life lessons with his academy students

Rafael Nadal's sister Maribel recently reacted to a promotional video for the Rafa Nadal Academy (RNA).

RNA was established in 2016 by the Spaniard himself in his hometown Manacor. Maribel heads the marketing and sales department of the academy. Carlos Moya, and Toni Nadal are some of the big names enlisted as coaches at the facility. Carlos Alcaraz, Casper Ruud, and Jaume Munar are a few noteworthy alumni.

Recently, RNA released new promotional material narrated by Rafael Nadal in Spanish, with subtitles in English. The tennis icon shared many important life lessons in the advertisement for his academy.

"Real Success is not victory, but everything you have done to achieve it. I always work with one goal in mind: to improve as a person and also as a person. This for me is the important thing. If you don’t have the humility to listen to the things you don’t like, then it's very difficult for you to keep on the right track. Defeat and victory are part of our life. We live with it every day and we have to accept both equally. Failure is only you if you don’t know how to get up and fight back. In this life, attitude is fundamental. Losing is not my enemy, the fear of losing is my enemy. The most important thing is to believe in yourself and try to be your best every day. I have always trained at the highest level, at the highest intensity and that makes me better prepared for the most challenging moments," he said.

Maribel shared the video on her Instagram.

" 👀😍," she wrote.

Source- Maribel's Instagram story

Rafael Nadal practices on clay before much-touted return to Monte Carlo

The King of Clay won the 2018 Monte Carlo Masters

Rafael Nadal, who has not played a competitive match since 2024 Brisbane International, is looking forward to a much-anticipated return to tennis on his favorite surface.

The Spaniard is looking to return to the ATP Tour at the Monte Carlo Masters. The 37-year-old recently shared a video of himself practicing on clay.

The Spaniard has a staggering 11 titles in Monte Carlo, and reached 12 finals in 17 appearances at the event. He maintained a winning streak from 2005-2012, winning eight consecutive titles. He then won three more titles from 2016-2018. The former World No. 1's final appearance at the tournament came in 2021, where he was defeated by Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals.

