Rafael Nadal's sister Maribel reacts to the Spaniard returning to training ahead of potential final season

Former World No. 1 Rafael Nadal has returned to training again as he gears up for what might be his final season in tennis and his sister Maribel has reacted to the same.

Nadal's 2023 season hit a bump with a hip injury during the Australian Open in January and he has been absent from the remaining three Grand Slam tournaments since. He underwent surgery and is now steadily recovering.

The Spaniard sat down for an interview with AS last month. He said that 2024 would be his final year on the tour. However, the 37-year-old left the door open, saying that if he feels competitive, he will continue playing beyond.

"Let's see. I think it's [2024] going to be my last year. I'm pretty convinced. Although, at the same time, at this point, at the end of September, I don't know. What can happen? If suddenly things are working very well, I feel fine physically, my head usually works. If I feel competitive and enjoy what I do, why would I limit myself? I can't say 100%," he said.

"What do I think my last year is going to be? I'm saying it, I think it's going to be my last year. What is it going to be 100%? I can't be sure either because things can always happen and I don't want to say one thing 100% and then they say, you said such a thing, because I'm not 100% sure. Now, if I had to bet anything, I'd say it's my last year," he added.

Rafael Nadal has resumed his tennis training following his remarks, and he took to his Instagram account on Wednesday (October 4) to share a video clip. In the video, he is seen hitting strong backhands and forehands on the court, all while focusing on his footwork.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion's sister, Maribel Nadal, could not help but vent her thoughts by commenting on her brother's post. While she did not write anything, she expressed herself with a slew of emojis.

Rafael Nadal is not aiming to win any Grand Slam titles in 2024

Rafael Nadal expressed his desire to return to the tennis court but clarified that he is not harboring hopes of winning the 2024 Australian Open, the French Open, or any other Grand Slam tournament.

"Yes, I would like to play again and be competitive again, but the dream is not to come back and win Roland Garros or win Australia, so that people don't get confused, right?" Nadal told Movistar Plus+ (Translated from Spanish)

He added:

"I am very aware that at the time I am in my life, all that is very far away, right? And I don't say it's impossible because in the end I say things, I have said it a thousand times, all things in sport, they change very quickly."

The Spaniard's ranking took a hit after the 2023 US Open, causing him to fall outside the world's top 200, losing 180 points. His ranking dropped to World No. 240, marking his lowest position since November 2022.

