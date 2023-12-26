Netherlands' Davis Cup captain Paul Haarhuis recently hailed former World No. 1 Rafael Nadal’s career and his consistency while comparing the Spaniard to Roger Federer.

Haarhuis, a former World No. 18, said that Federer was ‘flawless’ with his on-court techniques, which, according to him, hasn’t been the case with Nadal. The Dutch opined that the Spaniard, known for his highly physical game and mental fortitude, has had to work harder to get to the top.

“If you compare it to Federer, who is so flawless and so easy, how he can hit those strokes. And Rafael Nadal had to work so much harder for it,” Haarhuis was heard saying on the ATP Tennis Radio podcast (at 12:58).

Taking into account his demanding style of play, the 57-year-old hailed the 22-time Grand Slam champion for his consistency over the years.

“It's so unbelievably nice to see that somebody who has to, in my opinion, work harder for it, does it all the time. And all those years,” he said.

Paul Haarhuis also pointed at the Southpaw's remarkable feat of having spent an astounding 912 consecutive weeks (which equals around 17 and a half years) inside the world’s Top 10.

“I mean, it's mind-boggling how many years was this guy top ten before he fell out? Some players hope to once get, in the lifetime, a week in the top ten. And I think he did it 15 years in a row or even longer. 15 years in a row without being out of the top ten. That's just mind-blowing,” the Netherlands’ Davis Cup captain remarked.

Rafael Nadal first broke into the top ten in April 2005 and was a part of the elite list up until March 2023. The Spaniard has, however, witnessed a steep drop in his rankings in recent weeks, owing to his prolonged tennis absence due to a hip injury.

Rafael Nadal gears up for comeback at Brisbane International 2024

The two-time Australian Open champion pictured during his match in Melbourne in 2023

Rafael Nadal will soon make a competitive return following a year-long tennis hiatus. The Spaniard, who has indicated that the 2024 season is likely to be his career’s last, has already left for Australia. He has chosen the ATP 250 Brisbane International as his first tournament and will be in action between December 31 -January 7.

The World No. 670 will face a strong field with the likes of Holger Rune, Ben Shelton, Grigor Dimitrov and Sebastian Korda similarly scheduled to kick off their 2024 campaign in Brisbane.

Following the campaign, Nadal is expected to fly to Melbourne for the Australian Open. The 37-year-old has also shared his intention to contest the French Open and the 2024 Paris Olympics during the season.

