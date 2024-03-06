  • home icon
  • Rafael Nadal's wife Maria Francisca Perello & Nicolas Jarry's wife Laura Urruti all smiles as they enjoy time with their sons at Indian Wells

By Pritha Ghosh
Modified Mar 06, 2024 18:28 GMT
Rafael Nadal wife and son
Rafael Nadal and Nicolas Jarry will both be in action at the Indian Wells 2024

Rafael Nadal and Nicolas Jarry's wives and sons recently met each other ahead of the 2024 Indian Wells tournament. They posed together, all smiles, capturing a heartwarming moment.

Nadal and Jarry are both geared up to begin their campaign at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament, scheduled from March 6 to March 17. Just three days ago, the Spaniard also engaged in an all-Spanish clash with Carlos Alcaraz at the Netflix Slam, an exhibition event held in Las Vegas.

In the meantime, Nadal's wife, Maria Francisca Perello and Jarry's wife, Laura Urruti, enjoyed some quality time together with their baby sons. Urruti later shared a selfie of them in her Instagram Stories, writing:

"The future." (Translated from Spanish)
Laura Urruti via Instagram
Laura Urruti via Instagram

