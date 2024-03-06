Rafael Nadal and Nicolas Jarry's wives and sons recently met each other ahead of the 2024 Indian Wells tournament. They posed together, all smiles, capturing a heartwarming moment.

Nadal and Jarry are both geared up to begin their campaign at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament, scheduled from March 6 to March 17. Just three days ago, the Spaniard also engaged in an all-Spanish clash with Carlos Alcaraz at the Netflix Slam, an exhibition event held in Las Vegas.

In the meantime, Nadal's wife, Maria Francisca Perello and Jarry's wife, Laura Urruti, enjoyed some quality time together with their baby sons. Urruti later shared a selfie of them in her Instagram Stories, writing:

"The future." (Translated from Spanish)

Laura Urruti via Instagram

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here