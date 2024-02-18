"Rafael Nadal should use that oil money & hire a PR agent for his uncle" - Toni Nadal jokingly wishing for Novak Djokovic to get injured baffles fans

Rafael Nadal's uncle Toni has raised eyebrows among tennis fans by jokingly voicing his desire for Novak Djokovic to sustain an injury to pave the way for his nephew's success.

In a recent interview, Toni Nadal expressed confidence in the 22-time Grand Slam champion's ability to clinch his 15th French Open title at this year's edition of the Major.

"I still think that Rafael will go to Roland Garros [this year] and that he will win," he said (via Tennis365).

The 62-year-old also emphasized the significance of the upcoming Paris Olympics, disclosing that the former World No. 1 considered the 2008 Beijing Olympics, where he clinched the gold medal in men's singles, to be the best experience of his life.

"The Games, for anyone, even for those who have other tournaments like Wimbledon in tennis, due to a tradition and a desire of any athlete, are something special," Nadal said.

"[Rafael Nadal told me] the Beijing Games were the best experience he had ever had, which he won thanks to the rest of the Spanish athletes and the atmosphere there," he added.

Toni Nadal then conveyed his desire for his nephew to "bring a medal" for Spain at the Paris Olympics and joked that "for that, my wish is for [Novak] Djokovic to get injured."

Tennis fans were taken aback by Rafael Nadal's uncle Toni making such a joke about Novak Djokovic in a public setting. One fan suggested that while such a quip was acceptable among friends, it wasn't an appropriate remark for the entire tennis community to hear.

"These are the kind of jokes you make to your best friend and no one else, certainly not for the entirety of tennis fandom to hear," the fan posted.

Another fan humorously proposed that the 22-time Grand Slam champion invest some of the funds from his Saudi deal to hire a PR agent for his uncle.

"Rafa should use some of that oil money and hire a PR agent for his uncle ‘cause he’s been wilding in his interviews lately," the fan commented.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Rafael Nadal: "Novak Djokovic is the best in history, he has had a better body than mine and that also counts"

Rafael Nadal recently discussed the public perception of his arch-rival Novak Djokovic, asserting that the Serb was often portrayed in a more negative light than was warranted. The Spaniard stated that while Djokovic had his share of flaws, like any human being, he was ultimately a "good person."

"The image he projects is worse than what he really is. He is a good person, with his mistakes... but much better than what he looks like. When I see someone so successful, I don't like getting angry," he said.

Nadal also acknowledged the 24-time Grand Slam champion as the "best" player in history, while also pointing out that the World No. 1's physical condition had held up better compared to his own.

"Novak breaks the racket but at the next point he is one hundred percent, that's why he is the one who has achieved the most in the history of our sport. The numbers don't lie, I would say he is the best in history. He has had a better body than mine and that also counts," he added.

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal are both expected to be back in action at the Indian Wells Masters, commencing on March 6.

