"Rare picture of Djokovic wasting his time" - Tennis fans react to Novak Djokovic meeting Lionel Messi in New York ahead of US Open

Novak Djokovic took some time off from his 2023 US Open preparations on Thursday (24 August) to meet football legend Lionel Messi and Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas in New York. The duo were in the city to celebrate the Herons & Vice City's 2023 Leagues Cup championship victory.

The pictures from the Serb and the Argentinian's meeting subsequently left the tennis community on social media in awe. Many of them were the 23-time Major winner's fans that also happened to idolize Messi.

Expand Tweet

One fan named Rony, however, was desperate to be off-beat in his reaction to the chance meeting between the two sporting greats.

"Rare picture of Djokovic wasting his time," he wrote on social media

Expand Tweet

Other fans were feeling giddy with excitement after seeing the picture as they began showering rich plaudits on the duo.

A podcaster named Hernan Chousa asserted that Jorge Mas was in the presence of 'two humble role models' in response to the Inter Miami head honcho's original post.

"Wow, you are surrounded by wisdom. Two humble role models!"

Expand Tweet

A Messi fan, meanwhile, proclaimed the Serb and the 7-time Ballon d'Or winner as the "GOATs" of their respective sports.

"Two goats of their respective fields Messi and Djokovic together," the fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Novak Djokovic set to begin his quest for a career-fourth title at the US Open on Monday

Novak Djokovic poses with the 2018 US Open trophy

Novak Djokovic is the firm favorite to go all the way at this year's US Open. The Serb had the perfect tune-up to his campaign in Flushing Meadows this year. He didn't drop a single set in his first four match-wins before being pushed to the limit by arch-rival Carlos Alcraz in the final.

The 23-time Major winner tapped into his experience and mental strength to eventually overcome the Spaniard in three tumultuous sets, winning the championship match 5-7, 7-6 (7), 7-6 (4) in nearly four hours.

He will play his first match at the US Open against France's Alexandre Muller on Monday (August 28). This contest will mark the first time since 2021 that the Serb takes to the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center for a competitive match.

The 36-year-old's last appearance at the New York Slam came during his championship-match loss to Daniil Medvedev two years ago. It should be noted that he didn't play last year's US Open as a consequence of his COVID-19 vaccination status.

The Serbinator's last title in Flushing Meadows came in 2018 when he defeated former US Open winner Juan Martin Del Potro in three tight sets to win his second Major title that year.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis