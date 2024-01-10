"Realistically, it's Novak Djokovic versus the field and history sure favors that guy" - Tennis journalist on Serb's Australian Open 2024 chances

Novak Djokovic recently picked up a wrist injury during his campaign for Team Serbia at last week's United Cup, casting a shadow on his Australian Open title defense. Former player Monica Puig and tennis analyst Jon Wertheim, however, still believe that the Serb will step up when it matters the most.

Djokovic arrives in Melbourne as the odds-on favorite to win a record-breaking 25th Major title. And while the Serb might face some resistance from Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev and Jannik Sinner, his experience alone ensures that it won't be easy to stop him in his pursuit of glory.

In that context, 2016 Rio Olympics gold medalist Monica Puig and tennis analyst Jon Wertheim were invited by the Tennis Channel on their podcast to discuss Novak Djokovic's prospects at the Australian Open. Wertheim spared a word for the in-form Jannik Sinner but conceded that the Serb was still the man to beat at the Majors.

"Sinner certainly comes in with a fair amount of momentum, no warm-up but very nice fall [last year]..." Wertheim said during the Tennis Channel Live Podcast (19:14). "I think realistically, it's Novak versus the field, and boy history sure favors that guy."

Puig, meanwhile, listed Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner as two players to look out for. She also insisted that the field on the men's side was deep this year, but it wasn't anything that the 24-time Major winner couldn't handle.

"I mean, I have to agree Novak Djokovic brings his best tennis at the Majors as do most of the players," Puig said (18:40). "Alcaraz, we haven't seen how he is feeling physically. Sinner, I like to have him in the mix because he has shown some tremendous consistency and he's really bringing his best tennis at these tournaments.

"It's going to be a pretty open field, but Djokovic I can understand why he is the favorite here."

Novak Djokovic is the only player in the men's top four to have played a tune-up event to the Australian Open 2024

Novak Djokovic plays a forehand at the 2024 United Cup

Jon Wertheim also gave his thoughts on Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev and Jannik Sinner not participating in the lead-up to the Melbourne Slam. The 53-year-old was of the opinion that each player has different ways to prepare for a Major depending on their physical conditioning.

"It really depends on how their bodies feel. Especially Alcaraz, who has been dealing with some injuries, and Sinner playing a lot of tennis towards the tail-end of last season," Wertheim said (19:53) during the same podcast. "Medvedev, maybe that's just how he's approaching this season.

"These guys are known to play a lot of matches in each tournament, getting into the latter rounds, so, talking to their team, maybe this is how they want to approach their season. I think they'll be fine."

Novak Djokovic, meanwhile, played at the United Cup to get optimal match fitness for the Australian Open. The move seemingly backfired on him though, as he picked up a wrist injury at the mixed team event. Nonetheless, it remains to be seen whether the injury is threatening enough to put a spoke in his wheel.

