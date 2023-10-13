"Really hard now, with what Rafael Nadal's body has been through" - Pam Shriver downplays Spaniard's chances of adding to Slam tally in 2024

Pam Shriver recently lent her insight into the Rafael Nadal's chances of adding more titles to his Grand Slam record when he returns to the ATP Tour.

The Spaniard is scheduled to mark his return to the ATP Tour in 2024 after spending the majority of the ongoing season on the sidelines.

It was recently confirmed that Nadal will be back in action at the 2024 Australian Open which, incidentally, also serves as the last competitive tournament he performed at this season.

The former World No. 1 lost to Mackenzie McDonald in the second round of the Melbourne Slam this year, during which he suffered from a hip strain, leading to his absence from the tour ever since.

While the 37-year-old took this season to rehabilitate from his injuries, his arch-rival Novak Djokovic added two more to his Grand Slam tally and became the first player to equal Margaret Court's elusive record of 24 titles.

Talking on the Inside-In podcast, Pam Shriver downplayed the Spaniard's chances at Grand Slams and stated his physical condition would barely allow him to clinch shorter format tournaments such as the Olympic Games.

"If he wants to really wants to have the ultimate goal which is to add to his tally of Majors I just think it's really hard now with what his body has been through. I do think the two out of three whether it's the Olympic games, there's certain things he could maybe try to manage and be respectable but I'm having a hard time seeing how this is going to go down," said Pam Shriver on Inside-In podcast.

"I'm sad, I've lost a season" - Rafael Nadal on his injury woes

Rafael Nadal at 2023 Australian Open - Day 3

Speaking at a press conference before the French Open earlier this year, Rafael Nadal expressed his disappointment at how the 2023 season unfolded, contesting in just four matches throughout the season.

In his statement, the 22-time Grand Slam champion acknowledged his shortcomings and emphasized his focus on the future, adding his body wasn't privy to more physical strain anymore.

"I'm sad, I've I lost a season. I felt prepared to continue fighting but on a physical level it's not like that. One must accept things. You can get angry, sad, which is what I do, but you have to look to the future. You can't demand more and more to the body. Although my head has not wanted me to go this far, my body has told me that this far," Rafael Nadal said.

