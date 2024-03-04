Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz locked horns at the recently concluded Netflix Slam. Serena Williams' former coach Rennae Stubbs cited the example of the exhibition event to encourage the WTA to promote their players more.

The exhibition event was held on Sunday, March 3 at the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, Las Vegas. The Spaniards went toe-to-toe, with Alcaraz eventually emerging victorious 3-6, 6-4, 14-12.

In light of the event's popularity, Stubbs took to social media to encourage the WTA for similar collaborations and events to promote their players.

"So @netflix getting into tennis is awesome. I really hope the @WTA can do a better job over the next 12 months of promoting their players more & getting some fun exos or team events or something on the calendar! Especially here in the states! Also where is the wta finals this yr?" Stubbs wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Stubbs' post also prompted the discussion around the venue for the WTA Finals. The WTA has not yet announced a venue for its 2024 season-ending event amidst growing speculation that the championship is headed to Saudi Arabia.

Rafael Nadal upbeat despite Netflix Slam loss to Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz (left) and Rafael Nadal (right) at the 2024 Netflix Slam

Rafael Nadal expressed his delight at competing in the 2024 Netflix Slam despite his compatriot Carlos Alcaraz lifting the winner's trophy.

The 14-time French Open champion has been battling injuries and had a lone quarterfinal run at this year's Brisbane International until this event. He said that he "enjoyed" being back on-court and congratulated Carlos Alcaraz on the win.

"It was great. I was supposed to be here last year; unfortunately, due to some issues, I was not able to be here, I enjoyed a lot. Congratulations to Carlos for a great match," he said during the trophy presentation of the Netflix Slam.

The 37-year-old has been focussing on getting his fitness levels back since an arthroscopic hip surgery in 2023. He acknowledged the "amazing" crowd at the venue for their support.

"And on a personal level, yeah great. I was not able to play a lot for the last two years so to play here with Carlos in front of an amazing crowd in Las Vegas means a lot to me. Super happy,' he added.

Rafael Nadal and defending champion Carlos Alcaraz will next be gearing up for the 2024 Indian Wells. The tournament is scheduled from March 3-17 with the qualifiers already underway.

