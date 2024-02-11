Fans recently reacted to pictures from the star-studded 2024 Qatar Open Players Party, which included appearances from players like Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Naomi Osaka, Leylah Fernandez, and many more.

Following a disappointing Australian Open 2024 campaign, Swiatek will be aiming to defend her title at the Qatar Open this year. The World No. 1 successfully defended her Qatar title in 2023, when she defeated Jessica Pegula 6-3, 6-0 in the final.

Coco Gauff will also be in action at the event. The American had an impressive start to the season, kicking off the year with a title win at the ASB Classic where she defeated Elina Svitolina 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-3 in the final. Gauff then advanced to the semifinals at the Australian Open, where she faced eventual champion Aryna Sabalenka, who defeated her 7-6 (7-2), 6-4.

The American will enter the 2024 Qatar Open as the doubles champion. In the previous edition, she teamed up with her close friend and compatriot, Jessica Pegula, to secure victory in the championship match against the duo of Lyudmyla Kichenok and Jelena Ostapenko. The duo had won the doubles title in 2022 as well.

Ahead of the WTA 1000 tournament, several tennis stars were seen attending the Players Party. WTA stars such as Naomi Osaka, Leylah Fernandez, Donna Vekic, Caroline Garcia, Ons Jabeur, Swiatek, Gauff, and Maria Sakkari were among the players who attended the event.

Tennis fans reacted to some of the outfits worn by the players and turned to social media to share their opinions on them. One fan expressed admiration for Swiatek's fashion sense, describing it as a sleek, sophisticated, and minimalist.

"I really like iga's style and choice of clothes. clean, elegant, minimalist, structured outfits," a fan posted on Reddit.

Comment byu/Vescilla from discussion intennis Expand Post

Another fan praised Gauff's team for impeccably styling her.

"Team Coco ftw!" the fan posted.

Comment byu/Vescilla from discussion intennis Expand Post

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Comment byu/Vescilla from discussion intennis Expand Post

Comment byu/Vescilla from discussion intennis Expand Post

Comment byu/Vescilla from discussion intennis Expand Post

Comment byu/Vescilla from discussion intennis Expand Post

Comment byu/Vescilla from discussion intennis Expand Post

Comment byu/Vescilla from discussion intennis Expand Post

Comment byu/Vescilla from discussion intennis Expand Post

Comment byu/Vescilla from discussion intennis Expand Post

Comment byu/Vescilla from discussion intennis Expand Post

Comment byu/Vescilla from discussion intennis Expand Post

A brief look into Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff head-to-head record

Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek at the 2022 French Open

Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff have crossed paths on the WTA Tour a total of 10 times, with the Pole emerging victorious in nine of those encounters. Gauff's sole win against the World No. 1 came in the semifinals of the 2023 Cincinnati Open, which she won with a score of 7-6 (2), 3-6, 6-4. The 19-year old then went on to win the tournament, defeating Karolina Muchova 6-3, 6-4 in the final.

Gauff and Swiatek's first meeting was in 2021, which took place at the Italian Open, followed by four clashes in 2022 - the Miami Open, French Open, San Diego Open, and the WTA Finals.

It was in 2023 that the duo faced off the most, playing five matches against each other. They faced each other at the Dubai Tennis Championships, French Open, Cincinnati Open, China Open, and the WTA Finals.