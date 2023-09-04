"Really no one close to Serena Williams; these new champions are jokers" - Tennis fans react to Iga Swiatek's shock US Open exit

Tennis fans on the internet came down heavily on Iga Swiatek following her loss to Jelena Ostapenko in the fourth round of the US Open on Sunday, September 3. It was Swiatek's fourth consecutive loss against Ostapenko, and led to her crashing out of the tournament she won last year.

Ostapenko staged a comeback fueled with aggression on center court at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday. After an impressive display of tennis by Swiatek in the first set, the Latvian came all guns blazing and hardly gave an inch away in the next two sets to win the high-voltage battle 3-6, 6-3, 6-1.

Tennis buffs were quick to express their feelings about the outcome. A fan wrote:

"This is a stunning upset! Jelena just destroyed Iga in second and third set! Iga didn't try anything different."

A user suggested Iga Swiatek failed to evolve during the tie against Ostapenko.

"Great game by Ostapenko, literally demolished the world #1 in the third set. Iga failed to improvise and she did not prepare enough for the hard court season. As though a 0-3 record was not bad, 0-4 looks worse, @iga_swiatek needs to revamp her strategy against Ostapenko," the user wrote.

Another fan criticized the new generation of Grand Slam champions, writing:

"There’s really no one close to Serena Williams and the great Novak. These new champions are just jokers."

Here are a few more reactions:

Iga Swiatek will finish the year with only one Grand Slam title

Iga Swiatek with the French Open winner's trophy.

Iga Swiatek will finish the year with just one Grand Slam title after bowing out of the US Open, the final Major tournament of the year. She won the French Open in June after downing Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 in the summit clash.

At the Australian Open in January, Swiatek reached the fourth round. Her campaign in Melbourne panned out smoothly until she met Elina Rybakina in the pre-quarterfinals. The Pole had not dropped a single set leading up to that clash but was handed a straight-sets defeat by Rybakina.

Searching for a maiden grass-court Major title, Swiatek hit the right notes in the earlier stages of the Wimbledon Championships. However, her campaign concluded with a hard-fought loss against Ukraine's Elina Svitolina in the quarterfinal.

After dropping the opening set, the 22-year-old fought back and secured the second in a tie-break. However, Svitolina turned out to be too good for the four-time Grand Slam winner in the final set and walked away with a 7-5, 6-7 (5), 6-2 victory.

