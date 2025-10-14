American star Frances Tiafoe's longtime girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield, has shared her dreadful experience of hospitalization due to allergies and food intolerance. Tiafoe was last seen in action at the 2025 Rolex Shanghai Masters, and before that, he competed at the Japan Open.

Ad

Tiafoe was defeated in the Round of 64 by German player Yannick Hanfmann at the Shanghai Masters. His Japan Open tournament run came to an end as Marton Fucsovics defeated him in the Round of 32. In men's doubles, he reached the quarterfinal round with Brandon Nakashima.

The Hyattsville native started dating former tennis player Ayan Broomfield in 2015. The latter played collegiate tennis at Clemson Tigers and then with the UCLA Bruins. She has won two doubles ITF titles and made her WTA debut at the 2014 Coupe Banque Nationale.

Ad

Trending

Through her Instagram stories, Broomfield revealed her horrendous experience of hospitalization due to food intolerance and developing new allergies. While highlighting her health issues, she wrote:

"Your sign to get REGULAR allergy tests. After getting violently ill twice in the past 72 hours (what I thought was food poisoning), I ended up so sick I had no choice but to go to the hospital. Long story short, I've developed new severe allergies and intolerance to foods that have never given me issues before."

Ad

She continued:

"I always knew you could grow out of allergies, but I had no idea you could suddenly develop brand new ones. I'm completely fine now but I just wanted to share this because it was a really scary and painful experience that I hope no one else has to go through😫"

Screenshots of Ayan Broomfield's Instagram stories | Source/ayan.broomfield

Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend also shared her thoughts regarding hypersensitivity, mentioning:

Ad

"30 mins run outside and this is what I'm left with😫"

Broomfield also won the 2019 NCAA Division I Women's Tennis Championship in doubles with partner Gabby Andrews.

Frances Tiafoe and Ayan Broomfield star in Honey Deuce campaign, with the latter reflecting on the drink

Frances Tiafoe and Ayan Broomfield at the Laver Cup 2022 - Previews - Source: Getty

Frances Tiafoe concluded his 2025 US Open journey with a third-round loss in singles and a Round of 16 loss in mixed doubles with Madison Keys. Along with his girlfriend, he starred in Honey Deuce's campaign, the alcoholic cocktail that is the signature drink of the US Open.

Ad

Regarding the drink, Broomfield shared her thoughts via Town and Country Magazine in September 2024.

"You can't go to the Open and not have a Honey Deuce—it's just not a thing! I hate melon! I really hate it. But in the Honey Deuce, it's so good."

The famous drink was created by restaurateur Nick Mautone and is made from Grey Goose vodka, lemonade, and raspberry liqueur, served with balls of honeydew melon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ravleen Kaur Ravleen Kaur is a voracious content creator possessing an avid and profound interest in both sports and their spellbinding narratives. With a digital marketing and marketing management background, she is able to add zeal and unique perspective to every emerging sports trends. While accumulating crucial certified marketing principles, her novel viewpoints hold its distinctive and captivating writing style. Her cognition and ardor for writing are to inspire and help the readers, so that they gain all the prominent stories revolving around the spectacular world of sports. Know More