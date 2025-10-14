American star Frances Tiafoe's longtime girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield, has shared her dreadful experience of hospitalization due to allergies and food intolerance. Tiafoe was last seen in action at the 2025 Rolex Shanghai Masters, and before that, he competed at the Japan Open.
Tiafoe was defeated in the Round of 64 by German player Yannick Hanfmann at the Shanghai Masters. His Japan Open tournament run came to an end as Marton Fucsovics defeated him in the Round of 32. In men's doubles, he reached the quarterfinal round with Brandon Nakashima.
The Hyattsville native started dating former tennis player Ayan Broomfield in 2015. The latter played collegiate tennis at Clemson Tigers and then with the UCLA Bruins. She has won two doubles ITF titles and made her WTA debut at the 2014 Coupe Banque Nationale.
Through her Instagram stories, Broomfield revealed her horrendous experience of hospitalization due to food intolerance and developing new allergies. While highlighting her health issues, she wrote:
"Your sign to get REGULAR allergy tests. After getting violently ill twice in the past 72 hours (what I thought was food poisoning), I ended up so sick I had no choice but to go to the hospital. Long story short, I've developed new severe allergies and intolerance to foods that have never given me issues before."
She continued:
"I always knew you could grow out of allergies, but I had no idea you could suddenly develop brand new ones. I'm completely fine now but I just wanted to share this because it was a really scary and painful experience that I hope no one else has to go through😫"
Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend also shared her thoughts regarding hypersensitivity, mentioning:
"30 mins run outside and this is what I'm left with😫"
Broomfield also won the 2019 NCAA Division I Women's Tennis Championship in doubles with partner Gabby Andrews.
Frances Tiafoe and Ayan Broomfield star in Honey Deuce campaign, with the latter reflecting on the drink
Frances Tiafoe concluded his 2025 US Open journey with a third-round loss in singles and a Round of 16 loss in mixed doubles with Madison Keys. Along with his girlfriend, he starred in Honey Deuce's campaign, the alcoholic cocktail that is the signature drink of the US Open.
Regarding the drink, Broomfield shared her thoughts via Town and Country Magazine in September 2024.
"You can't go to the Open and not have a Honey Deuce—it's just not a thing! I hate melon! I really hate it. But in the Honey Deuce, it's so good."
The famous drink was created by restaurateur Nick Mautone and is made from Grey Goose vodka, lemonade, and raspberry liqueur, served with balls of honeydew melon.