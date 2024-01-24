"Really upset... Greta Gerwig is a genius" - Billie Jean King joins Martina Navratilova in lamenting Barbie's Oscar 'snub'

Billie Jean King has reacted to the 2024 Oscars nominations. She joined Martina Navratilova in lamenting Greta Gerwig's Barbie not making the cut in various categories.

The Oscars, which will take place on March 10, revealed the nominations on Tuesday (January 23). Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' leads the contest with 13 nominations. 'Poor Things', starring Emma Stone, has 11 nominations followed by Martin Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon' with 10.

While Barbie received eight nominations, it missed a nod for Best Director and Actress. Taking to social media on Wednesday (January 24), Navratilova expressed disappointment over the Oscars' decision.

"What else is new?," Navratilova wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Later in the day, King echoed her former colleague's sentiments, saying that it was 'upsetting' to see Barbie being 'snubbed', especially in the Best Director category. She further praised the director Gerwig, labeling her a 'genius'.

"Really upset about #Barbie being snubbed, especially in the Best Director category. The movie is absolutely brilliant, and Greta Gerwig is a genius," King's tweet read.

Barbie received nominations for Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor (Ryan Gosling), Best Supporting Actress (America Ferrera), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, and two nominations for Best Original Song ("I'm Just Ken and "What Was I Made For?").

Barbie turned out to be a huge commercial success last year. It dominated the global box office earning $1,441,820,453 in revenue, surpassing Oppenheimer which collected $952,021,870.

Billie Jean King is an "absolute icon" for women's sports, says Boris Becker

The American at the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup Finals

Boris Becker showered praise on Billie Jean King, labeling her as an 'absolute icon' in women's sports.

Taking to social media recently, Becker expressed his admiration for the American and maintained that she would be on the list of the five greatest players of all time to have transformed the sports world forever.

"Watching the @CNN special about Billie Jean King and she is an absolute icon for women’s sport! I love and adore her! She would be on my list of the 5 Goats, that changed the world of sport forever… plus her birthday is 22.11.43! Name me the 5 goats 🐐 i am talking about?!?,” Boris Becker wrote in his tweet.

Billie Jean King won a total of 39 Grand Slams across singles, doubles and mixed doubles. She retired at the age of 40 in 1983 and was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame four years later, for her contributions to the sport.