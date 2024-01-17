Tennys Sandgren was recently embroiled in controversy after he condemned the media for asking Alexander Zverev's colleagues about his abuse allegations. The tennis universe, however, saw the American's criticism as an opportunity to recount some of the unsavory remarks he had made in the past.

As Zverev awaits a court trial in May, the allegations against him have been a common theme in top ATP and WTA players' press conferences. So far, Iga Swiatek, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Taylor Fritz, Casper Ruud, Daria Kasatkina, Grigor Dimitrov and Cameron Norrie have been requested to give their two cents on the German's off-court issues during the ongoing Australian Open.

Former World No. 41 Tennys Sandgren was disappointed at the media perpetually probing the players on Alexander Zverev, going by his latest post on X (formerly Twitter). The American wrote on Wednesday (January 17) that the media has been accosting players, suggesting that the ATP must answer those tough questions instead.

"Why are the press asking players about domestic violence? Like yes, domestic violence is bad why the weird ‘got ya’ game?" Tennys Sandgren wrote on his X account. "We are independent contractors bro go ask the ATP big wigs chill tf out."

Sandgren's remark eventually found its detractors and what followed was a dressing down for the ages. One fan questioned the 32-year-old's credibility by reminding him about his previous remarks about Serena Williams.

"Remember when you had to delete all your racist and Pizzagate tweets and apologize to Serena Williams for calling her disgusting? Yeah looks like you haven't really learned or grown since," they wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

Another fan poked fun at the American for not being good enough for the media's questions at this week's Australian Open, as he mainly plays on the ATP Challenger Tour nowadays.

"Well you’re not a part of that 'we' because no one is asking you anything considering you’re playing challengers. Focus on that," they wrote.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Looking back at Tennys Sandgren's now-deleted tweets on Serena Williams, endorsement of alt-right politicians and racist tirades

For those unaware, Tennys Sandgren caused a furor when an old tweet where he called Serena Williams "disgusting" resurfaced online after his 2018 Australian Open quarterfinal run. The American's remark was interpreted as racist back then, with Williams herself demanding an apology from him.

"I don't need or want one. But there is an entire group of people that deserves an apology," Williams wrote on X (formerly Twitter) in 2018. "I can't look at my daughter and tell her I sat back and was quiet. No! She will know how to stand up for herself and others- through my example."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Sandgren was also condemned for his X activity during the fortnight, with screenshots of him liking tweets by controversial figures such as Ben Shapiro, Jordan B Peterson and Matt Walsh.

Expand Tweet

The American irked fans furthermore when a 2012 tweet, in which he claimed that visiting a gay club had left his eyes "bleeding," was found from the vault.

Expand Tweet

The fallout from his X activity eventually led him to delete all his old problematic tweets and apologize for his past remarks. However, as the adage goes: the internet never forgives.

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas