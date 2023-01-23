"Reminds me of Roger Federer, calm and poised" - Tennis fans react to Coco Gauff's teary-eyed reflection of Australian Open loss

Coco Gauff received a lot of love and praise from tennis fans, who were touched to see her shed tears after a heartbreaking loss at the 2023 Australian Open. After a 5-7, 3-6 loss to Jelena Ostapenko that ended her campaign in Melbourne in the fourth round, Gauff was teary eyed during her press conference as she reflected on the match and her overall campaign.

The World No. 7 was frustrated and disappointed at not being able to build on her great form and go on to win the Australian Open, while also recognizing that she could not have done a lot differently against an opponent firing on all cylinders. When asked if she wished to end her press conference after getting emotional, Gauff showed resolve and poise to keep going.

The 18-year-old's pure display of emotion and her mature reflection on her loss to Ostapenko left tennis fans in awe.

Many highlighted her resolve despite the constant pressure of expectations on her and called her 'mature beyond her age', and she also drew comparisons with the likes of Roger Federer and Serena Williams.

"I don’t like comparing ppl because she will be her own self but reminds me of RF (Roger Federer). So calm and poised. Mature beyond her age. Always with the smooth and right answer. And she wears her heart on her sleeve," a Twitter user expressed.

Francis Aubry @aubrenam @TheTennisLetter 🏻 🏻 🏻 🏻 🏻 @CocoGauff I don’t like comparing ppl because she will be her own self but reminds me of RF. So calm and poised. Mature beyond her age. Always with the smooth and right answer. And she wears her heart on her sleeve. @TheTennisLetter @CocoGauff I don’t like comparing ppl because she will be her own self but reminds me of RF. So calm and poised. Mature beyond her age. Always with the smooth and right answer. And she wears her heart on her sleeve. 👏🏻🙌🏻👏🏻🙌🏻👏🏻

Mark Young 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈 @Marktheslayer The Tennis Letter @TheTennisLetter Watching Coco Gauff’s eyes fill up with tears after her loss to Ostapenko is gut wrenching



It’s clear she puts her heart into everything she does



This girl is poised beyond her years & has class that money can’t buy



In the words of Venus Williams, her day in the sun will come Watching Coco Gauff’s eyes fill up with tears after her loss to Ostapenko is gut wrenchingIt’s clear she puts her heart into everything she doesThis girl is poised beyond her years & has class that money can’t buyIn the words of Venus Williams, her day in the sun will come https://t.co/gEqYlUc0Vx I remember watching her vs Venus at Wimbledon and getting that same feeling watching Serena for the first time. Ready for her to ascend. twitter.com/thetennislette… I remember watching her vs Venus at Wimbledon and getting that same feeling watching Serena for the first time. Ready for her to ascend. twitter.com/thetennislette…

"Normalise being able to show emotion like this without being labelled hysterical, soft, emotional, dramatic…Coco is gonna light up this world!" another fan expressed.

Jessica Ivers @jivebong



Coco is gonna light up this world! The Tennis Letter @TheTennisLetter Watching Coco Gauff’s eyes fill up with tears after her loss to Ostapenko is gut wrenching



It’s clear she puts her heart into everything she does



This girl is poised beyond her years & has class that money can’t buy



In the words of Venus Williams, her day in the sun will come Watching Coco Gauff’s eyes fill up with tears after her loss to Ostapenko is gut wrenchingIt’s clear she puts her heart into everything she doesThis girl is poised beyond her years & has class that money can’t buyIn the words of Venus Williams, her day in the sun will come https://t.co/gEqYlUc0Vx Normalise being able to show emotion like this without being labelled hysterical, soft, emotional, dramatic…Coco is gonna light up this world! twitter.com/thetennislette… Normalise being able to show emotion like this without being labelled hysterical, soft, emotional, dramatic…Coco is gonna light up this world! twitter.com/thetennislette…

Here are a few more reactions to Coco Gauff breaking down in tears after her 2023 Australian Open loss:

Arielle (Ari) Chambers @ariivory The Tennis Letter @TheTennisLetter Watching Coco Gauff’s eyes fill up with tears after her loss to Ostapenko is gut wrenching



It’s clear she puts her heart into everything she does



This girl is poised beyond her years & has class that money can’t buy



In the words of Venus Williams, her day in the sun will come Watching Coco Gauff’s eyes fill up with tears after her loss to Ostapenko is gut wrenchingIt’s clear she puts her heart into everything she doesThis girl is poised beyond her years & has class that money can’t buyIn the words of Venus Williams, her day in the sun will come https://t.co/gEqYlUc0Vx I will run thru a wall for Coco Gauff. twitter.com/thetennislette… I will run thru a wall for Coco Gauff. twitter.com/thetennislette…

Γιάννης Μαμελετζής (він/його) 🇺🇦🕊💐🦠🧬 🎾 @mylittlebaklava



I will put a poster of you next to Nadal in Geneva. The Tennis Letter @TheTennisLetter Watching Coco Gauff’s eyes fill up with tears after her loss to Ostapenko is gut wrenching



It’s clear she puts her heart into everything she does



This girl is poised beyond her years & has class that money can’t buy



In the words of Venus Williams, her day in the sun will come Watching Coco Gauff’s eyes fill up with tears after her loss to Ostapenko is gut wrenchingIt’s clear she puts her heart into everything she doesThis girl is poised beyond her years & has class that money can’t buyIn the words of Venus Williams, her day in the sun will come https://t.co/gEqYlUc0Vx To this wonderful young woman, indeed, your day in the sun will come, as @Venuseswilliams . You are already a star.I will put a poster of you next to Nadal in Geneva. twitter.com/TheTennisLette… To this wonderful young woman, indeed, your day in the sun will come, as @Venuseswilliams. You are already a star. I will put a poster of you next to Nadal in Geneva. twitter.com/TheTennisLette…

Chosen Juan @JuanDQuiroga 🏻 🏻 twitter.com/TheTennisLette… The Tennis Letter @TheTennisLetter Watching Coco Gauff’s eyes fill up with tears after her loss to Ostapenko is gut wrenching



It’s clear she puts her heart into everything she does



This girl is poised beyond her years & has class that money can’t buy



In the words of Venus Williams, her day in the sun will come Watching Coco Gauff’s eyes fill up with tears after her loss to Ostapenko is gut wrenchingIt’s clear she puts her heart into everything she doesThis girl is poised beyond her years & has class that money can’t buyIn the words of Venus Williams, her day in the sun will come https://t.co/gEqYlUc0Vx She is 18, the way she handling herself so mature wow She is 18, the way she handling herself so mature wow 👏🏻👏🏻 twitter.com/TheTennisLette…

Stephen Magyezi @gyezimania

: No, keep going!!

Now, that's character growth 🏾 #AusOpen twitter.com/TheTennisLette… The Tennis Letter @TheTennisLetter Watching Coco Gauff’s eyes fill up with tears after her loss to Ostapenko is gut wrenching



It’s clear she puts her heart into everything she does



This girl is poised beyond her years & has class that money can’t buy



In the words of Venus Williams, her day in the sun will come Watching Coco Gauff’s eyes fill up with tears after her loss to Ostapenko is gut wrenchingIt’s clear she puts her heart into everything she doesThis girl is poised beyond her years & has class that money can’t buyIn the words of Venus Williams, her day in the sun will come https://t.co/gEqYlUc0Vx ° 🗣️ Do You wanna stop? @CocoGauff : No, keep going!!Now, that's character growth ° 🗣️ Do You wanna stop?@CocoGauff: No, keep going!!📌 Now, that's character growth🙌🏾 #AusOpen twitter.com/TheTennisLette…

Jessica @jesssbop twitter.com/thetennislette… The Tennis Letter @TheTennisLetter Watching Coco Gauff’s eyes fill up with tears after her loss to Ostapenko is gut wrenching



It’s clear she puts her heart into everything she does



This girl is poised beyond her years & has class that money can’t buy



In the words of Venus Williams, her day in the sun will come Watching Coco Gauff’s eyes fill up with tears after her loss to Ostapenko is gut wrenchingIt’s clear she puts her heart into everything she doesThis girl is poised beyond her years & has class that money can’t buyIn the words of Venus Williams, her day in the sun will come https://t.co/gEqYlUc0Vx You’re going to be a grand slam Champion soon! You’re going to be a grand slam Champion soon!💓 twitter.com/thetennislette…

Jacob Cersosimo @JacobCersosimo The Tennis Letter @TheTennisLetter Watching Coco Gauff’s eyes fill up with tears after her loss to Ostapenko is gut wrenching



It’s clear she puts her heart into everything she does



This girl is poised beyond her years & has class that money can’t buy



In the words of Venus Williams, her day in the sun will come Watching Coco Gauff’s eyes fill up with tears after her loss to Ostapenko is gut wrenchingIt’s clear she puts her heart into everything she doesThis girl is poised beyond her years & has class that money can’t buyIn the words of Venus Williams, her day in the sun will come https://t.co/gEqYlUc0Vx It's never easy to be thrown into the spotlight as a teenager, and since the beginning Coco has handled it very well. She cares so much about tennis and is mature beyond her years. Makes it easy to root for her - American tennis is lucky to have her. twitter.com/TheTennisLette… It's never easy to be thrown into the spotlight as a teenager, and since the beginning Coco has handled it very well. She cares so much about tennis and is mature beyond her years. Makes it easy to root for her - American tennis is lucky to have her. twitter.com/TheTennisLette…

Robespierre @brookeabeyer The Tennis Letter @TheTennisLetter Watching Coco Gauff’s eyes fill up with tears after her loss to Ostapenko is gut wrenching



It’s clear she puts her heart into everything she does



This girl is poised beyond her years & has class that money can’t buy



In the words of Venus Williams, her day in the sun will come Watching Coco Gauff’s eyes fill up with tears after her loss to Ostapenko is gut wrenchingIt’s clear she puts her heart into everything she doesThis girl is poised beyond her years & has class that money can’t buyIn the words of Venus Williams, her day in the sun will come https://t.co/gEqYlUc0Vx She is like 5x more thoughtful and mature than a ton of players much older than her. So perceptive. She’s a special one 🥺 twitter.com/thetennislette… She is like 5x more thoughtful and mature than a ton of players much older than her. So perceptive. She’s a special one 🥺 twitter.com/thetennislette…

Coco Gauff bounces back from singles loss with doubles third-round win at Australian Open 2023

Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula in doubles action at the 2023 Australian Open.

Coco Gauff stormed back to winning ways as she and doubles partner Jessica Pegula booked their spot in the Australian Open women's doubles quarterfinals with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Miyu Kato and Aldila Sutjiadi in the third round on Monday. The second-seeded pairing of Gauff and Pegula, who reached the doubles final of the 2022 French Open, will now face 11th seeds Hao-Ching Chan and Zhaoxuan Yang in the last-eight.

Meanwhile, singles world No. 3 Pegula is also alive in the singles draw, where she takes on Victoria Azarenka in Tuesday's quarterfinal clash. After her own exit, Gauff expressed her wish to see her good friend Pegula lift the singles title.

"I hope that I can help her, and I hope that she continues well in the tournament now that I'm out (smiling)," Gauff said in her press conference. "I hope she wins it. I knew we would probably face each other if we both kept winning."

"Yeah, I'm rooting for her all the way."

Poll : 0 votes