Several tennis fans were impressed as Novak Djokovic cruised through his opening match at the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters amid concerns over his form.

Top seed Djokovic made his 2024 claycourt debut on Tuesday, April 9, taking on Russia’s Roman Safiullin in the second round of the Masters 1000 event after a first-round bye.

The Serb dished out a clinical performance and dismissed his opponent in one hour and 10 minutes, with a 6-1, 6-2 scoreline. He had a 77 percent win rate on his first serve and 92 percent on his second. Additionally, the veteran did not give Safiullin any break-point opportunities.

Novak Djokovic’s win comes on the back of his Indian Wells third-round upset. At the event, he fell short against lucky loser Luca Nardi, making it one of his worst losses in history.

Overall, the World No. 1 has failed to make a mark on the tour this season. He bowed out in the semifinals of the 2024 Australian Open against eventual champion Jannik Sinner and suffered a defeat to Alex de Minaur during team Serbia’s quarterfinal exit at the United Cup.

It is worth noting that Djokovic hasn’t enjoyed success on the red dirt in Monte-Carlo in recent years. The two-time champion (2013, 2015) failed to make it past the third round in his previous three attempts, losing in his opening match in 2022.

Tennis fans were thus delighted by his exceptional level and shared their reactions.

"'The reports of my demise are greatly exaggerated' - Djokovic," one fan wrote on Reddit.

"Safiullin writing a Yelp review later: 'This Novak Djokovic I was given looked nothing like the preview. 0/5, wouldn't recommend,'" one fan joked.

"Easily the best I’ve seen from Novak Djokovic in Monte Carlo in a long time. He was pretty good vs Sinner in 2021 but you’d have to go back to like 2015 to find him this locked in and precise in MC. Safiullin wasn’t very good, don’t think this is a good surface for him but hell of a start nonetheless," one fan noted.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

"Novak looking like...Novak ...in MC...well well well," one fan wrote.

"I think with the Olympics being on clay and all Novak is more focused on locking in on clay from the start to get as much match practice as possible. Plus winning MC a 3rd time is one of the few records he still is chasing," another fan wrote.

"The revenge tour began," one fan joked.

"Nardi getting knocked out gave Nole a mental boost. Calendar clay season incoming," yet another fan wrote.

"Last 5-6 editions here have not been very successful" – What Novak Djokovic said before his Monte-Carlo Masters campaign

The Serb pictured during his Monte-Carlo Masters 2024 match against Roman Safiullin

While Novak Djokovic jokingly shared his modest expectations while making a “bold prediction” about his Monte-Carlo Masters campaign, the Serb maintained an optimistic approach in an interview before his opening match.

"Clay is the most demanding surface. It takes me longer to reach my peak. Earlier in my career, I had better results here," he told L’Equipe.

"The last five-six editions here have not been very successful. But that can change. I'm enthusiastic and excited to be here. I didn't play in Miami, I had more time to train on land," he added.

The 24-time Grand Slam winner, who hasn't yet been crowned a champion in 2024, is chasing not just his third title at the Monte-Carlo Masters, but also a historic triple Career Golden Masters.

He would now look to avenge his defeat to Lorenzo Musetti as he takes on the Italian in the rematch of last year’s third round.

