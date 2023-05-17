"Respectful with just the right amount of spice" - Holger Rune's 'confident' response ahead of Novak Djokovic clash leaves tennis fans impressed

Holger Rune's confident response ahead of his match against Novak Djokovic at the 2023 Italian Open has left tennis fans worldwide in awe.

Rune emerged victorious against Alexei Popyrin in the fourth round of the Italian Open. During a post-match interview with the Tennis Channel, Prakash Amritraj inquired about Rune's plans to replicate his outstanding performance at the Paris Masters, where he defeated Djokovic.

The question was particularly relevant as Djokovic has won the Italian Open six times, making it a challenging feat to beat him.

Holger Rune smiled and confidently responded that he had already defeated Novak Djokovic in Paris, where the Serb had also held the title six times.

"Wasn’t he also a six time champion in Paris. He was actually. Of course you know he’s an amazing player. One of the greatest we’ve ever had," Rune said.

Tennis fans worldwide were thoroughly impressed with the Dane's confident response. Journalist and tennis author, Bastien Fachan took to Twitter to express his admiration for Rune's answer, stating that it was not overconfident but rather exuded the "right amount of spice".

"Love his answer, respectful with just the right amount of spice," Fachan tweeted.

Another fan acknowledged Rune having several flaws but expressed understanding for his admiration towards one of the sport's greatest champions.

"Holger has some flaws, but what one cannot reproach him for at all is that he feels awe towards the great champions. Arrogance or awareness of his means? Well, the border between the two things is very thin and also depends a lot on the different points of view," they tweeted.

Flavietto99 🇮🇹 (RAFA 22 🏆) @FlavioBertolin8 @BastienFachan

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Thorfinnur Omarsson @thorfinnur @BastienFachan @TennisChannel The most underrated player. Too many tennis fans still don't get how great he is - and will be. He will prove them wrong, very soon ;-) @BastienFachan @TennisChannel The most underrated player. Too many tennis fans still don't get how great he is - and will be. He will prove them wrong, very soon ;-)

"I've shown that I could beat many guys at the top" - Holger Rune confident of beating Novak Djokovic at Italian Open

Holger Rune

After defeating Alexei Popyrin in the fourth round of the Italian Open, Holger Rune was asked about his upcoming match against Novak Djokovic.

Despite the 22-time Grand Slam champion's current menacing form, Rune sounded confident in his ability to cause a major upset because of his recent victories over several top-ranked players.

"In general, the belief you know. I believe that I can, you know, beat many players on the tour, I've shown that I could beat many guys at the top," Rune said.

Holger Rune also spoke about his victory over Novak Djokovic last year, acknowledging that it had a significant impact on his game. He went on to express his admiration for the Serb, recognizing him as one of the greatest players of all time.

"And you know, winning against Novak helped me a lot because obviously he's one of the greatest of all time and it's going to be tough but I'm looking forward to tomorrow," Holger Rune concluded.

