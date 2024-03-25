Christopher O'Connell and Martin Damm had a heated exchange of words during their third-round match at the 2024 Miami Open on Monday, March 25th.

O'Connell defeated Vit Kopriva in the first round and upset Frances Tiafoe in the second round. Martin Damm defeated Zhang Zhizheng in the first round while he reached the third round as a result of Tommy Paul retiring in the second round.

The Aussie won a closely-fought encounter against Damm 7-6(5), 7-6(5). The incident occurred at 5-6 when O'Connell was serving to keep the set alive. The Aussie lost his temper and accused Damm of shouting during his serve to disturb him.

"What are you doing? Before I serve, you are yelling out. Right before I serve, you’re yelling out. Before I serve. I don’t really care if you do it after a point. But if you do it right before I serve...," O'Connell said.

Damm pleaded to the umpire saying that he hadn't done anything.

"I am not doing anything," Damm replied.

The chair umpire intervened to stop the back and forth between the players.

"Guys all of this is better if you come through me. Stop talking!(to Damm) It is not good if you talk to each other," the chair umpire said.

Damm continued to plead his case.

"What do you mean 'I am holding the ball'? The ball is in your hand. You are holding them. It's not when you’re serving," Martin Damm said.

Christopher O'Connell to face Jannik Sinner in the fourth round at Miami Open

Jannik Sinner at the 2024 Miami Open

Christopher O'Connell defeated Vit Kopriva 6-2, 6-4. He then upset Frances Tiafoe 7-5, 7-6(5) to reach the third round, where he prevailed over Martin Damm in an intense match. Now he has set up a fourth-round encounter with Jannik Sinner.

Sinner is having a great start to the season winning 18 matches and losing just one. He won the Australian Open and Rotterdam Open and reached the semifinal at Indian Wells. His only loss of the season has come against Carlos Alcaraz.

At the Miami Open, Sinner defeated compatriot Andrea Vavassori 6-3, 6-4 in the second round, having received a bye in the first round. Then, he came back from behind against Tallon Griekspoor to defeat him 5-7, 7-5, 6-1.

Miami is familiar territory for the Italian, having reached the final twice and quarterfinals once, in three appearances at the Miami Open.