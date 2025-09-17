Roger Federer gives Carlos Alcaraz special attention with 'nice work' message after Laver Cup golf outing in San Francisco

Tennis legend Roger Federer has shared a special message to the current World No. 1, Carlos Alcaraz, ahead of the 2025 Laver Cup. The Swiss icon, along with Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev, and Casper Ruud, was recently seen engaging in a golfing session in San Francisco.The hard court men's tennis tournament, the Laver Cup, will commence its eighth edition from 19 to 21 September at the Chase Center in San Francisco. The Chase Center is the home arena of the decorated seven-time NBA Champions, the Golden State Warriors, and the Women's National Basketball Association's team, the Golden State Valkyries.Roger Federer is one of the creators of the tournament and the winner of 103 ATP Tour singles titles, including 20 major titles, and 8 doubles titles. Along with his management firm, TEAM8, Brazilian billionaire investor Jorge Paulo Lemann, and Tennis Australia, they created the Laver Cup tournament, whose first edition was held in Prague in September 2017.Through his recent Instagram post, Roger Federer expressed his message for Carlos Alcaraz. He wrote:&quot;Welcome to Laver Cup 2025, @carlitosalcarazz — nice work on the golf course. Hope you packed your tennis rackets 👊🏼&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe 22-year-old Carlos Alcaraz has 23 ATP Tour singles titles and recently clinched his sixth major men's singles title at the 2025 US Open, defeating Italian star Jannik Sinner in the final.Roger Federer reflects on Carlos Alcaraz's current form and his thoughts on the 2025 Laver Cup's Team EuropeCarlos Alcaraz and Roger Federer at the Laver Cup 2024 - Day 1 - Source: GettyThe legendary tennis figure, Roger Federer, shared his thoughts on the prominent form of Carlos Alcaraz and the reason why Team Europe are favoured in the 2025 Laver Cup tournament.&quot;I think Europe are probably the favourite, mainly because of Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev on the team. Especially with Alcaraz, he is playing tennis on another level, honestly. I think the singles will decide it, since the doubles might be more closely matched,&quot; Federer shared via TNT Sports.He added:&quot;Although I also believe it will be a challenge for Europe to come all the way to the West Coast, with the jet lag and so on. It is something people do not often talk about. But, you can get tired, even if you are not supposed to say that out loud.&quot;Team Europe will feature Alcaraz, Zverev, Holger Rune, Casper Ruud, Flavio Cobolli, and Jakub Mensik. Whereas, Team World will feature Taylor Fritz, Alex de Minaur, Reilly Opelka, Francisco Cerundolo, Joao Fonseca, and Alex Michelsen, along with each team's captains and vice-captains.