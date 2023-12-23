Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Andy Murray made every player on tour better, says Milos Raonic

Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray have set new standards for tennis, according to Milos Raonic.

The Big-4 that dominated men's tennis for the majority of the 21st century has well and truly engraved their names in the history books with their achievements. Raonic believes that their authority has, in a way, influenced fellow competitors to level up their game on the tour.

In a recent episode of The Craig Shapiro Tennis podcast, Raonic was asked to reflect on how the-Big 4's presence affected the Canadian's game. He replied that they instilled a positive impact not just on him but on the entire men's tour.

"It [the Big-4's presence] has definitely made me better, it's definitely made every player on tour better," Raonic stated.

Raonic maintained that new standards are being set by top athletes across all sports, as he expressed delight at having played at a time on the ATP Tour when he had elite players to push him.

"Players have evolved, athletes have evolved. We see that in every sport. LeBron James is spending much longer than MJ [Micheal Jordan] did. Tom Brady is setting a new standard. Roger Federer has set a new standard. New standards are being set," he continued.

"I'm glad with the time I played. Could things have been different, who knows, maybe, there wouldn't have been a player to push me, and then all of a sudden you'll see a player that can only hit a serving, can't hit a forehand. Who knows what my tennis looks like," the former World No. 3 said.

"Federer and Nadal were the biggest superstars, but Djokovic came and beat them" - Patrick Mouratoglou

Serena Williams' former coach Patrick Mouratoglou opined that Novak Djokovic challenged the superstar image of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal by defeating both of them on the tour.

In a recent interview, the Frenchman highlighted that Djokovic received hatred from the crowd as a result of that.

"Rafa and Roger were the biggest superstars of tennis, but Novak came in and beat both of them and the crowds hated him for that. I think he is booed for other reasons as well," Mouratoglou said.

Mouratoglou maintained that the Serb is by far the "biggest name" in the sport and that his absence will be felt post-retirement.

"He is a huge hero in Serbia. He is the biggest name in tennis and we will all miss him when he stops playing the sport," he added.

In terms of stats, Djokovic has a clear advantage over Federer and Nadal. He leads in the head-to-head against both of them (30-29 against Nadal and 27-23 against Federer). The Serb has also won more Grand Slams (24) compared to the Swiss' 20 and Spaniard's 22.

