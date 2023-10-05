Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic are not normal, I am relatable: Nick Kyrgios on his influence among fans 

Nick Kyrgios has explained why he is more relatable to the general public than tennis greats such as Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Roger Federer. The Australian also stated how his presence on social media has influenced his approach to tennis.

Kyrgios has amassed a considerable fan following on social media. The Aussie has a staggering 4.2 million followers on Instagram and is placed just behind Carlos Alcaraz, who has the fourth-largest following in men’s tennis with 4.3 million fans.

Kyrgios said that having the backing of so many fans has been a source of motivation for him.

“On social media, I have, you know, one of the largest followings outside of the big three, and I feel like that’s been a big driver for me. I realized how many kids were actually looking up to me,” the 28-year-old said on the Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson podcast.

Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Roger Federer have shaped the tennis of today with their unceasing dominance over the past two decades. The trio has established a firm presence on social media as well. On Instagram, Nadal, Djokovic, and Federer have an enormous following of 20.2, 14, and 12.1 million fans, respectively.

Nick Kyrgios, however, opined that while the Big 3 have been influential, his approachability and relatability have been instrumental in his popularity among the fans.

“I’m just relatable. Like, I am normal guy who makes normal issues. You know, I’ve had moments where I was drinking too much. I feel like I have very relatable problems,” he said.

“The following, I feel that now. Like, wherever I go, I know I’m playing for a lot of people, which is cool. Because, Federer, Nadal, Djokovic, they are not reachable for a lot of people. Like these guys are not normal,” Kyrgios added.

Kyrgios was appreciative of people’s acknowledgment but also made an honest admission about the downsides of social media.

“I’ve been on the tour for 10 years so, I feel like my fan base is pretty solid. A lot of people hate me though, and that’s alright,” he said.

“Secretly love,” the Aussie jokingly added.

"I'll be back soon" – Nick Kyrgios appreciates fan support after 4.2 million milestone

Nick Kyrgios at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Nick Kyrgios recently thanked his fans for their outpouring support as he reached the milestone of 4.2 million followers on Instagram.

The Aussie, who underwent knee surgery in January, has been missing in action for most of 2023. He played just one match this season, losing to China’s Yibing Wu at the Boss Open in Stuttgart. Following his brief appearance, the 2022 Wimbledon runner-up faced yet another setback as he suffered a wrist injury.

While appreciating the fan support, Kyrgios said he will soon return to action.

"4.2 milly. Appreciate the love & support. I'll be back soon," Kyrgios said in his Instagram story.

Nick Kyrgios, who previously held a career-high ranking of World No. 13, has witnessed a steep drop in rankings this season. He is currently ranked World No. 470 and is expected to drop outside the world’s top 1000 on October 16 due to his continued absence.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here