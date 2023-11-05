"Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal would‘ve never done this" - Fans react to Novak Djokovic's 'vulgar' Paris Masters SF win celebration

Novak Djokovic's exultant celebration following his victory in the 2023 Paris Masters semifinals has caught the attention of tennis fans.

Djokovic inched closer to a record-extending seventh Paris Masters title, securing a hard-fought 5-7, 7-6(3), 7-5 victory over Andrey Rublev in the semifinals. Despite losing the first set and dealing with a lower back issue which required treatment, the Serb emerged victorious to preserve his perfect record in semifinals of the ATP Masters 1000 event in Paris.

Following his win, the 24-time Grand Slam champion raised a finger to his ear, encouraging the crowd to cheer. He then emulated the celebration of Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham, a gesture he had previously performed after his quarterfinal victory over Holger Rune. The celebrations didn't end there, as the World No. 1 made a move reminiscent of the famous 'cojones' celebration often seen in football.

Djokovic's move sparked mixed reactions from tennis fans. One fan expressed their admiration for the celebration, claiming that Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal would never have made a similar gesture, which made them appreciate the Serb even more.

"It is a fact that Federer and Nadal would‘ve never done this. It is also a fact that this is the reason why I love Novak more," the fan commented.

However, not all fans were impressed with the World No. 1's move, with one fan denouncing it as "vulgar."

"I like his main "open arms" celebration but I personally never quite liked the "balls" celebration, no matter who does it I find it quite vulgar to do in public. And I know it's very common in sports but yeah nah...," the fan posted.

Another user questioned Djokovic's maturity.

"Jesus how old is he again?" the user posted.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

Novak Djokovic to lock horns with Grigor Dimitrov in Paris Masters final

France Tennis Paris Masters

Novak Djokovic will square off against Grigor Dimitrov in the 2023 Paris Masters final. The Serb enjoys a dominant 11-1 head-to-head record against the Bulgarian, having won their most recent encounter at the 2023 Italian Open in three sets.

Dimitrov advanced to his first ATP Masters 1000 final since 2017 by claiming a hard-fought 6-3, 6-7(1), 7-6(3) victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas. The 32-year-old put on a commanding display as he recorded 38 winners and saved all four break points he faced over the course of the encounter.

If the 24-time Grand Slam champion claims his 12th win over Dimitrov on Sunday, November 5, he will not only clinch his record-extending 40th ATP Masters 1000 title but also his sixth title of the season.

