Tennis fans have condemned Nick Kyrgios for his “ignorant” take on Daria Kasatkina’s concerns over women’s safety regarding the possibility of Saudi investment in tennis.
It was recently announced that Saudi Arabia was looking to invest in the sport with the help of their sovereign wealth fund called the Public Investment Fund (PIF). The news was met with a mixed response from numerous active and former tennis players.
Many players, including Daria Kasatkina, voiced their concerns over the ATP and WTA's potential involvement with a country known for its problematic position regarding women’s and laborer’s rights. Meanwhile, Nick Kyrgios said he was excited about the prospect of players getting paid a larger sum.
In a press conference at Wimbledon, Kasatkina stated that while the ATP may find it easier to partner with Saudi, the WTA players may not feel as safe.
"Many issues concerning this country. Honestly, tough to talk about. Of course, it's easier — and also, they are talking with ATP. It's easier for the men because they feel pretty good there, let's say. We don't feel the same way," Kasatkina said.
The Russian also brought up Kyrgios' controversial position on the matter and called him out for prioritizing money over people’s safety.
"Nick Kyrgios said, he would be so happy to go there just for a big check. For me, money is not No. 1, No. 1 priority in this case, for sure," she added.
Kyrgios responded to Kasatkina's comment by declaring on Twitter that his girlfriend "felt fine" when she was in Saudi Arabia.
“My girlfriend felt fine there,” he wrote.
The Aussie’s comments were severely condemned by tennis fans, who labeled his position “ignorant” and “self-centred.”
“Oh well if your girlfriend felt fine, then it’s all good. there’s no way anyone else’s experience could be different than hers,” one fan said, sarcastically.
Many other fans pointed out that Kyrgios’ girlfriend may not face nearly many issues as Kasatkina, an openly gay athlete, would.
“I'm glad your straight girlfriend felt safe. Not sure it's the same scenario for a lesbian couple who happen to also be Russian. Perspective,” one fan said.
Here are a few more reactions from fans:
Jessica Pegula, John McEnroe and others share their views on Saudi investment in tennis
Apart from Nick Kyrgios and Daria Kasatkina, numerous other players and former players also shared differing views about the prospect of Saudi investment in tennis.
Tennis legends John McEnroe and Martina Navratilova expressed their opposing stance. Navratilova took to twitter to voice her unequivocal rejection of the proposal.
"I am heartbroken about it. It’s just wrong," she wrote.
During a conversation with Front Office Sports, John McEnroe mentioned the ongoing debacle revolving around Saudi Arabia’s investment in golf and hoped for tennis to make a more conscious choice.
"I don’t know why in the hell tennis would suddenly be; let’s talk to the Saudis after the debacle that you’re watching in golf," he said. "To me, it’s comical that it’s even being brought up right now. I wouldn’t encourage it personally, the Saudi thing. I don’t think that’s something that we should be pursuing. "
Billie Jean King, meanwhile, stated that she is open to the idea, despite the country's controversial reputation.
"I’m not saying Saudi Arabia is a place we should be doing business with. They have a long way to go, but they are making changes. You want them to do what they are doing and support that," she said during a WTA event.
Jessica Pegula echoed King’s view, saying that one must weigh both the positives and negatives of the deal before taking a call.
"If they [Saudi Arabia] could help getting us to equal prize money, though there are negatives, there's a lot of positives that can come out of it. Hopefully we don't just look at the negatives and we can see the positives," she said during a Wimbledon press conference.