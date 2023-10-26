"Sad to see destruction in the place I played so many times" - Rafael Nadal dejected as hurricane severely damages Mexican Open venue

Former World No. 1 Rafael Nadal has expressed his profound sadness over the severe damage caused to the Mexican Open venue by a hurricane in the North American country.

A total of 27 individuals have tragically lost their lives in Acapulco, Mexico. The place has been left devastated following the impact of Hurricane Otis which struck the coast on Wednesday (October 25) as a powerful Category 5 storm. According to the announcement of the Mexican Security Minister Rosa Icela Rodriguez, four people are also missing.

A video surfaced on X (formerly Twitter) earlier on Thursday (October 26) which showed the extensive damage suffered by the ATP 500 tournament's venue because of the natural hazard, leaving the place nearly unrecognizable.

Expand Tweet

Rafael Nadal has now weighed in on the matter, taking to Instagram to share pictures of the wreckage. The 22-time Grand Slam champion stated he is 'sad' to see the 'destruction' of the place where he has played so many times before.

"Sad to see the footage of the destruction from Hurricane Otis in the place I played so many times. Cheer up and strength #Acapulco," he wrote. (Translated from Spanish)

Rafael Nadal has 4 Mexican Open titles under his belt

Rafael Nadal pictured with his 4th Mexican Open trophy

It is worth noting that Rafael Nadal has enjoyed great success at the Mexican Open, winning four titles to date.

The Spaniard won his first title at the ATP 500 tournament in 2005 when he was a teenager. The No. 8 seed defeated Alex Calatrava and Santiago Ventura in the first two rounds before knocking out Guillermo Canas and Mariano Puerta in the quarterfinal and semifinal, respectively.

He then faced compatriot Albert Montanes in the summit clash and overcame him in straight sets, 6-1, 6-0, to win the title. Interestingly, he didn't even drop a single set en route to the trophy.

Nadal lifted his second Mexican Open title eight years later in 2013 by defeating top seed David Ferrer in straight sets, 6-0, 6-2. Ferrer was the three-time defending champion, but eventually, his compatriot got the better of him.

The 37-year-old captured his third title at Acapulco in 2020, defeating American Taylor Fritz. The top seed wasted no time in dispatching Fritz in a commanding straight-set victory, 6-3, 6-2, further solidifying his dominance on hardcourts.

The Spaniard then won his fourth and last Mexican Open title to date in the 2022 edition of the tournament, continuing his excellent form of the season and outfoxing Great Britain's Cameron Norrie in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4, in the final.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here