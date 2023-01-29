Novak Djokovic, who surpassed Roger Federer with 21 Grand Slam wins at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, has now equaled his arch-rival Rafael Nadal’s Grand Slam tally of 22 trophies after a successful stint at the 2023 Australian Open.

The Serb pulled off a convincing victory against Greek sensation Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets 6-3, 7-6(4), 7-6(5) to clinch the title. Apart from his captivating run at the tournament, what caught the world’s eye was the jacket he wore during the trophy lifting ceremony, which was embellished with the number ‘22’, honoring his newly updated Grand Slam count.

While many admired the Serb’s fit, Novak Djokovic’s fans were rubbed the wrong way when broadcasting channel Eurosport's social media account insinuated that the 35-year-old had presumed his victory and had the jacket ready.

Fans were provoked due to the fact that the 22-time Grand Slam champion had recently bashed the network for a wrongly interpreted incident involving one of his toilet breaks at the 2023 Australian Open.

As for his glorious jacket, the Serb clarified, incidentally with Eurosport, that he was unaware of it until his team handed it over to him after the match.

"To be honest, maybe people won't believe me, but I had no clue about this jacket," Novak Djokovic said after the title win, "I actually took the other jacket to the ceremony and then my team told me to put this one on - nice of them."

The 35-year-old’s fans thus had strong reactions to the network’s choice of words and tennis fans’ negative opinions about the Australian Open champion’s pre-existing jacket.

"Ummm he said he was not aware of it, his team had it and gave it to him when he won. But, do continue to spread misinformation because you obviously didn't learn the lesson a few days ago," one fan said.

Nat @natnovakovic @eurosport Ummm he said he was not aware of it, his team had it and gave it to him when he won. But, do continue to spread misinformation because you obviously didn't learn the leason a few days ago. @eurosport Ummm he said he was not aware of it, his team had it and gave it to him when he won. But, do continue to spread misinformation because you obviously didn't learn the leason a few days ago.

Another fan called out those who were criticizing the 22-time Grand Slam champion but were appreciative when Roger Federer donned a similarly-decorated jacket after his 2009 Wimbledon win.

"Same people who will say shit about this would have been the one praising Roger [Federer]’s 15th GS jacket. Hypocrisy!"

KhanAsparuh640 @KhanAsparuh640 @eurosport Same people who will say shit about this would have been the one praising Roger’s 15th GS jacket. Hypocrisy! @eurosport Same people who will say shit about this would have been the one praising Roger’s 15th GS jacket. Hypocrisy!

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

. @cestlaviemacher @eurosport No, his team made it for him without him knowing it and gave him it when he won. Once again Eurosport spreading lies. You never learn. @eurosport No, his team made it for him without him knowing it and gave him it when he won. Once again Eurosport spreading lies. You never learn.

char @universe93 @eurosport That’s the Lacoste croc so it looks like Lacoste probably made it as part of his kit for the finals @eurosport That’s the Lacoste croc so it looks like Lacoste probably made it as part of his kit for the finals

Lemy Hanekom🇿🇦 @LemyNinja @eurosport Yes because he believed in himself - other like you disgrace of a media platform @eurosport Yes because he believed in himself - other like you disgrace of a media platform

Irina @itoupitsyna Eurosport @eurosport Djokovic had the jacket ready Djokovic had the jacket ready 🏆 https://t.co/WiJfoUxyVz Do not see any controversy here as some try to make. Even if he had it ready-it is a great mental attitude, visualization of the outcome and positive reinforcement. @DjokerNole wanted to win more then he wanted to loose. Any life coach has it in their tool box. twitter.com/eurosport/stat… Do not see any controversy here as some try to make. Even if he had it ready-it is a great mental attitude, visualization of the outcome and positive reinforcement. @DjokerNole wanted to win more then he wanted to loose. Any life coach has it in their tool box. twitter.com/eurosport/stat…

Will Eurosport social media ever learn? Eurosport @eurosport Djokovic had the jacket ready Djokovic had the jacket ready 🏆 https://t.co/WiJfoUxyVz Even this turned out not to be true.Will Eurosport social media ever learn? twitter.com/eurosport/stat… Even this turned out not to be true. Will Eurosport social media ever learn? twitter.com/eurosport/stat…

He has the right to believe in himself like we believe in him !!!!

The is back @samstreetwrites Let them write what they want !!!!!He has the right to believe in himself like we believe in him !!!!Theis back @samstreetwrites Let them write what they want !!!!!He has the right to believe in himself like we believe in him !!!!The 👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑 is back

Sᗩᖇᗩ🦋 @saradjokofan1 Eurosport @eurosport Djokovic had the jacket ready Djokovic had the jacket ready 🏆 https://t.co/WiJfoUxyVz He’s just said to Barbara that he didn’t have any clue about this jacket. His team prepared it to him. Awww 🤍 twitter.com/eurosport/stat… He’s just said to Barbara that he didn’t have any clue about this jacket. His team prepared it to him. Awww 🤍 twitter.com/eurosport/stat…

Novak Djokovic surpasses Rafael Nadal’s total title count after 2023 Australian Open win

Novsk Djokovic holds his 93rd career trophy at 2023 Australian Open

Novak Djokovic has garnered scores of accolades after his title win at the 2023 Australian Open. The Serb, who was ranked World No. 5 before the commencement of the tournament, is now set to be reinstated as World No. 1, come Monday.

Additionally, he not only equaled Rafael Nadal’s total Grand Slam tally of 22, but also surpassed the Spaniard when it came to total career title wins, just a few weeks after equalling the feat at the 2023 Adelaide International 1. Novak Djokovic now has 93 title to his name, and stands behind Ivan Lendl (94), Roger Federer (103) and Jimmy Connors (109).

