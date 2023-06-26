Donna Vekic’s humorous take on her forehand skills during her German Open final loss to Petra Kvitova drew a hilarious reaction from Serena Williams’ ex-coach Rennae Stubbs.

Vekic came up short in her title pursuit at the 2023 German Open in Berlin. She was defeated in straight sets, 6-2, 7-6(8), by two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova, who lifted her 31st career title at the event.

Although Vekic ended up on the losing side, she displayed immense skill throughout the encounter. The Croat’s forehand was one of the highlights, and one of her blistering forehand winners left tennis fans impressed. One fan expressed the desire to have the 26-year-old’s forehand.

Donna Vekic remained upbeat despite the tough loss and jokingly responded that she bought the skill off of eBay.

“Saw it for sale on eBay,” she joked.

Serena Williams’ ex-coach Rennae Stubbs was amused by Vekic’s comment and responded with laughing emojis.

"Thanks for believing even when I didn’t" – Donna Vekic expresses gratitude after Berlin runner-up finish

Donna Vekic and Petra Kvitova at the 2023 German Open in Berlin

Donna Vekic has experienced a tough few years on tour. The former World No. 19 briefly dropped outside the top 100 in 2021 due to a couple of injury-laden seasons, which also saw her undergo a right knee surgery.

In a recent video with Ajla Tomljanovic for the WTA, Vekic also revealed that she was planning to “quit tennis and just stop” after her poor run at Indian Wells in 2021.

Despite the numerous career setbacks, the Croat revived herself in the latter half of 2022 and has been a dominant force on tour since. She reached three career finals in the past year, including the WTA 500s in San Diego (2022) and most recently in Berlin. She clinched her fourth career title this year at the WTA 250 Monterrey Open. Vekic also reached her maiden Australian Open quarterfinals this year.

After her latest runner-up finish in Berlin, Vekic, who now has former American tennis player Pam Shriver as one of her coaches, expressed her gratitude towards her team and family for their consistent support even when she was at her lowest.

“It hasn’t been easy couple of years for me but thanks to my team, my family, my friends and all the people around me,” she said.

“Not just the people who are here today, but the people at home, watching -- for supporting me and believing in me, and believing that I can come back here even when I didn’t,” she added. “I really gave it everything I had this week, and thank you so much.”

Donna Vekic’s impressive campaign at the German Open included victories over Varvara Gracheva, Elina Avanesyan, Maria Sakkari and reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina. Owing to her noteworthy run, the 26-year-old re-entered the WTA top 20 on June 26.

Poll : 0 votes