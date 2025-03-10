"Sebastian Korda is just so mentally weak": Fans react as American "crumbles" against Gael Monfils in Indian Wells 2R

Sebastian Korda's campaign at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells proved fleeting as Frenchman Gael Monfils defeated him in the second round. While several fans voiced their disappointment in the American's performance, others praised Monfils.

Ad

The 24th-seeded player was considered a favorite to advance further in the tournament, but Monfils turned the tables. The 38-year-old won the first set in a tiebreak, 7-6(2). Moreover, the second set had a nearly identical outcome, with Monfils winning 7-6(4) to reach the third round of the Masters 1000 event.

Moreover, Gael Monfils maintained control with his serves, winning 81 percent of points on his first serve and 58 percent on his second. On the other hand, Sebastian Korda struggled with breakpoint opportunities, managing to convert only 33 percent. Monfils leads 1-0 in the head-to-head against Korda, following his stunning performance in the second round of the BNP Paribas Open.

Ad

Trending

A user later shared this update on Reddit:

Ad

Several fans later reacted to the update, with one claiming that the American crumbles under pressure and lacks assertiveness with his game.

"Korda is just so mentally weak. Always crumbles under the pressure. There's just no intention or assertiveness with his game. Half his groundstrokes just look half assed with no real depth in them," they wrote.

Comment byu/buzzingeuphorbia from discussion intennis Expand Post

Ad

"Monf was hungry for the victory tonight," another said.

A fan later chimed in with their analysis of the match.

"Korda couldn't hit through Monfils and didn't do much other than move Monfils around laterally in the backcourt, which is something Monfils is great at," they commented.

Here are a few more reactions from the fans online:

"Poor Korda, his home crowd cheering for his opponent must sting," a fan commented.

Ad

"It’s ok Korda, Wimbledon will be here soon," another chimed in.

"Monfils gonna play till 50 with this energy," one said.

Gael Monfils next faces Grigor Dimitrov after eliminating Sebastian Korda in BNP Paribas Open 2R

Gael Monfils at 2025 Australian Open - Image Source: Getty

After eliminating Sebastian Korda in the second round of the BNP Paribas Open, Gael Monfils advanced to the third round, where he will face 14th-seeded Grigor Dimitrov.

Ad

Dimitrov defeated Portugal's Nuno Borges in the second round to progress further. The Bulgarian took the first set 6-3 and maintained his momentum, securing the second 6-4.

The third-round encounter will mark the seventh tour-level meeting between Monfils and Dimitrov. The Frenchman leads 4-2 in their head-to-head, but Dimitrov won their last encounter 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships. Whoever prevails in this match, will face Denis Shapovalov or Carlos Alcaraz in the fourth round.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback