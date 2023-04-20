"Can WTA stop f**king Barbora Krejcikova over?" - Tennis fans react to Czech player meeting Aryna Sabalenka in four consecutive tournaments

Barbora Krejcikova and Aryna Sabalenka locked horns for the fourth time this season when they met in the second round of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart.

The two have faced each other in each of their last four competitions, with three of them in the Round of 16. Krejcikova defeated Sabalenka in the quarterfinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships, but the Belarusian came out on top in Indian Wells and Miami.

Sabalenka was once again victorious against the Czech, this time in Stuttgart, winning 6-2, 6-3 to book her place in the quarterfinals of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix.

Several fans were astounded to see Sabalenka and Krejcikova lock horns for the fourth time in 2023 and took to Twitter to give their views on it.

One fan joked that the two looked like they were drawn together like magnets.

"Krejcikova and Sabalenka seem to be drawn together like magnets. On course for a second round clash in Stuttgart which would be their fourth meeting since February," the fan's tweet read.

Steven Mills @StevenMtennis Krejcikova and Sabalenka seem to be drawn together like magnets. On course for a second round clash in Stuttgart which would be their fourth meeting since February! Krejcikova and Sabalenka seem to be drawn together like magnets. On course for a second round clash in Stuttgart which would be their fourth meeting since February!

Marty @Svitoflopina Can WTA stop fucking Barbora Krejcikova over with putting this girl in her draws all the time??? Like I am tired Can WTA stop fucking Barbora Krejcikova over with putting this girl in her draws all the time??? Like I am tired

Another fan jokingly questioned why Sabalenka and Krejcikova were facing each other every two business days in 2023.

"Now why are Krejcikova and Sabalenka playing every two business days this year," the fan's tweet read.

Sarah | clay 🔜 @whomstissarah Now why are Krejcikova and Sabalenka playing every two business days this year Now why are Krejcikova and Sabalenka playing every two business days this year

One user expressed their disbelief at seeing Krejcikova and Sabalenka lock horns for the fourth successive tournament.

"Sabalenka Krejcikova again, like how is this even real," the fan's tweet read.

𝓃 @kordeivibing WTA Insider @WTA_insider Main draw in Stuttgart (WTA 500), where 9 of the Top 10 are in action. Main draw in Stuttgart (WTA 500), where 9 of the Top 10 are in action. https://t.co/ca6butS9C6 sabalenka krejcikova again like how is this even real twitter.com/wta_insider/st… sabalenka krejcikova again like how is this even real twitter.com/wta_insider/st…

Here are some more fan reactions to Aryna Sabalenka and Barbora Krejcikova facing each other frequently this season:

Dre @barbsclaycikova Krejcikova Sabalenka again lmfao I have no words Krejcikova Sabalenka again lmfao I have no words

moonball enthusiast @ninjaga20 krejcikova sabalenka is the rivalry everyone wants but everyone wants it to be in the semis/finals krejcikova sabalenka is the rivalry everyone wants but everyone wants it to be in the semis/finals

Ryan @Some1NamedRyan when Krejcikova sees Sabalenka at the next players party

when Krejcikova sees Sabalenka at the next players partyhttps://t.co/bpSdRfrNEa

Christopher Clarey 🇺🇸 🇫🇷 🇪🇸 @christophclarey



Sabalenka vs Krejcikova



They meet again on Wednesday, for the first time on clay, in the round of 16 in Stuttgart



For now, it's 2-1 Sabalenka in 2023 but Krejcikova so comfortable on clay



#getty One of the rivalries of the year on the WTA so farSabalenka vs KrejcikovaThey meet again on Wednesday, for the first time on clay, in the round of 16 in StuttgartFor now, it's 2-1 Sabalenka in 2023 but Krejcikova so comfortable on clay One of the rivalries of the year on the WTA so farSabalenka vs KrejcikovaThey meet again on Wednesday, for the first time on clay, in the round of 16 in StuttgartFor now, it's 2-1 Sabalenka in 2023 but Krejcikova so comfortable on clay#getty https://t.co/FaBxpHNX4j

"I'm not really looking into the draw" - Aryna Sabalenka on facing Barbora Krejcikova multiples time

Aryna Sabalenka in action at the Miami Open

In light of facing Barbora Krejcikova so many times, Aryna Sabalenka was asked whether she even looked at the draw or just assumed that she would face the Czech at some point.

Sabalenka joked that she doesn't really look at the draw before claiming that the win over Krejcikova gave her the confidence that she could do well on clay.

"I'm not really looking into the draw. Yeah, this year we played a lot. Always tough matches, as I said. So giving me a lot of confidence, it just give me believe that I can do well on clay," she said.

The World No. 2 will next take on either Paula Badosa or Cristina Bucsa in the quarterfinals of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix.

Poll : 0 votes