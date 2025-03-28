Serena Williams' $150M husband Alexis Ohanian drops 2-word reaction to Nike's new collab celebrating women's sports

Serena Williams's husband, Alexis Ohanian, reacted to Nike and Togethxr collaborating for the newest “Everyone Watches Women’s Sports" apparel collection in a recent update. Ohanian has been a staunch supporter of women's sports, continuously working toward growing the domain through investments.

Ohanian has understood the undervaluation of women's sports franchises. His interest has grown significantly in recent years, especially in track and field and soccer, prompting him to become the lead investor in the National Women's Soccer League's new team, Angel City FC.

He also started the venture capital firm Seven Seven Six, which specializes in early-stage investments. With its support, Ohanian, who has a net worth of $150 million as per Celebrity Net Worth, hosted the inaugural edition of the women-only track event, Athlos, in September 2024, with Olympic gold medalist Gabby Thomas as the headliner.

Continuing with his backing of women's sports, Ohanian recently appreciated the newest collaboration of Nike and Togethxr as the brands released the “Everyone Watches Women’s Sports" collection.

Togethxr's official X post announced the news, writing:

"The limited edition @nike and @togethxr. Everyone Watches Women’s Sports collection is available now. Whether you’re here for the hype, the highlights, or the hot takes — we got seats."

Serena Williams's husband reacted, saying:

"Iconic collab"

Ohanian recently sided with the CEO of GOALS, Caroline Fitzgerald's post that highlighted that men's and women's businesses have the potential to thrive together.

"I'm not sure who needs to hear this, but men's sports can be big business AND women's sports can be big business - at the same time! It's not a zero-sum game."

The 41-year-old tech mogul commented:

"Let them know"

Serena Williams' husband noted the sad reality of underinvestment in women's sports

Ohanian at the Women's Sports Foundation's 2022 Annual Salute To Women In Sports Gala - (Source: Getty)

Serena Williams' husband attended the Forbes 30/50 in Abu Dhabi, where he grabbed the opportunity to open up about the lack of investment in women's sports. He shared that the negligence toward female athletes is not only racist or sexist but also damages the potentiality of a successful business.

"If you spend any time with these professional athletes, what you know is that they don't have the privilege of being mediocre. The great irony, as we look back on the legacy of underinvestment in women's sports, is it won't just be sexism and racism, because that was there too. It'll also be just gross business negligence. And the women who played these sports for decades didn't have that privilege," he said at the event.

"You're playing a zero-sum game in sports. Box score shows up at the end of every match. And if you don't do a good job, you gotta find something else to do," added Ohanian.

At the end of 2024, Ohanian handed over a large amount to the Virginia women's basketball team. The investment promises to address the financial and competitive demands of collegiate athletics.

