Serena Williams' $150M-worth husband Alexis Ohanian beams with pride after unearthing nostalgic piece of history thanks to his dad

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently unearthed a nostalgic piece of history, and gave fans a glimpse of the same via his social media handle. Williams and Ohanian first met in 2016, when they were both in Rome. The couple quickly hit it off and got married a year later.

Ohanian, alongside Steve Huffman, founded Reddit in 2005, and the company was later acquired by Condé Nast in 2006. However, Ohanian and Huffman returned to the helm a decade later.

Since its inception, Reddit has gone on to become one of the most widely used social media platforms, boasting 101.7 million users. On Friday, Alexis Ohanian, worth $150 million (as per CelebrityNetWorth), rediscovered an old piece of Reddit merch and shared a photo of it on his X (formerly Twitter) handle. He wrote:

“This hat is the oldest piece of @reddit merch in the world 😬😬😬 20 years old in June. My dad dug this up. I need to sterilize this thing.”

Williams and Ohanian currently live in Florida with their two daughters, Olympia and Adira.

When Serena Williams congratulated Alexis Ohanian on Reddit’s IPO

Ohanian and Williams at the TGL presented by SoFi: ATL v LA (Image Source: Getty)

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian have been each other's cheerleaders, and are always quick to congratulate one another for their achievements. In 2024, nearly two decades after its inception, Reddit launched its IPO, giving the company a 6.4 billion valuation.

Congratulating Ohanian for his achievement, Williams penned a sweet note for her husband on her X (formerly Twitter) handle in March last year. Highlighting Reddit's long journey, she wrote,

“In 2005 @alexisohanian had an idea to start an online community. That idea became Reddit and today is its IPO. Alexis I am so proud of you as a businessman, my man and a dad. Congrats on your IPO! It’s crazy to know you have even bigger things you are doing! 😍😍”

Serena Williams first rose to fame in the tennis world in 1999, when she claimed the singles title at the US Open. Throughout her career, the American would go on to win five more US Open titles, seven Australian Open and Wimbledon titles, and three French Open trophies. Williams excelled as a doubles player as well, claiming a total of 14 Grand Slam doubles titles.

In 2022, Serena Williams called time on her tennis career. The 43-year-old has since been exploring new challenges, and is currently the founder and CEO of venture capital firm, Serena Venture.

