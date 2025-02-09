Serena Williams' $150M-worth husband drops 4-word reaction to Sha'Carri Richardson turning down IShowSpeed's race offer

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian reacted to American track and field phenomena Sha'Carri Richardson rejecting YouTuber IShowSpeed's race challenge. The two were present at a flag football game in which Speed participated, ahead of the highly anticipated Super Bowl LIX.

Darren Jason Watkins Jr., known by his alias IShowSpeed, is one of the biggest YouTubers in the world. He is known for his unconventional escapades and athletic abilities, which he puts to use through crazy challenges like jumping over cars coming at him at extremely high speeds, trying to break the world record for the most backflips in 24 hours, and other things.

Watkins Jr. was present at the Flag football game, a non-contact version of American football, ahead of Super Bowl LIX following which he met up with Paris Olympic gold winner, Sha'Carri Richardson and immediately challenged her to a race. However, the 24-year-old responded by saying that she doesn't race for free and instead gave Speed an offer to do an Olympian track workout first.

Serena Williams' $150 million-worth husband Alexis Ohanian, according to Celebrity Net Worth, took to X (formerly Twitter) to drop a four-word reaction to Richardson's sassy response.

"I love this energy."

For the unversed IShowSpeed even raced another Paris Olympic Gold winner, Noah Lyles, in a 50m dash but the Olympian got the better of him in a race that ended up being closer than many expected.

Alexis Ohanian had earlier opened up about how he could relate to the struggles of Sha'Carri Richardson during his appearance on a podcast.

Alexis Ohanian opens up about how he coped with his mother's loss and how his experiences were similar to Sha'Carri Richardon's

Alexis Ohanian - Source: Getty

During his appearance on the podcast Ready Set Go, Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian opened up about how he dealt with his mother's passing. He mentioned that he could relate to the way Sha'Carri Richardson reacted to her painful experience.

"She gets uh, the the the, you know with the passing of her mother, and then this, this w*d charge. I'm like, 'that's kind of f****d up'. Like I mean I lost my mom, when I was just starting out Reddit, um I definitely self-medicated quite a bit bit, using uh the Mary Jane, and I'm like, I know that's not a performance enhancing drug....," Serena Williams' husband said. [3:00 onwards]

Richardson lost her mother in 2021, following which she admitted to using cannabis. This led to her receiving a one-month suspension, making her miss the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

