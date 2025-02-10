"Serena Williams always coming through with the love" - Fans react to legend supporting Taylor Swift after singer gets booed at Super Bowl

Serena Williams came to Taylor Swift's defense after the pop culture icon was jeered by sections of the crowd in attendance at Super Bowl LIX. Tennis legend Williams, who was also present at the showpiece NFL event, expressed her admiration for Swift as she urged the singer to not be affected by the crowd's jeers. Fans later shared their reactions to Williams voicing her support for Swift.

On Sunday, February 9, in the aftermath of the Super Bowl LIX crowd booing Taylor Swift, former World No. 1 and 23-time singles Grand Slam champion Serena Williams took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote:

"I love you @taylorswift13 dont listen to those booo!!"

Expand Tweet

Trending

Fans on X lauded Serena Williams for being in Taylor Swift's corner.

"Serena always coming through with the love ❤️ queens supporting queens!" a fan wrote.

"I love to see a queen supporting a queen," another chimed in.

"Women supporting Women love to see it ngl," commented one fan.

Here are some more reactions from fans to Williams' support for Swift.

"I'm kinda over people being mad at her for doing nothing but the right thing its becoming annoying," expressed a fan.

"Booing a girly for simply showing up is crazy. Haters gonna hate fr," another added.

Taylor Swift's maiden Super Bowl appearance came last year, when she showed up to cheer for boyfriend Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end. The appearance stirred controversy, as there were allegations of Swift and Kelce's relationship hogging the limelight instead of the NFL championship game.

This time around, the crowd's boos began when the Caesars Superdome jumbotron showed Swift sitting in the stands ahead of the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. Swift was visibly perplexed at the harsh reaction from the crowd and appeared to issue an innocent response.

The jeers mostly came from Eagles fans, while several fans online also opined that the boos were directed at Swift due to her opposition to President Donald Trump. The singer had endorsed Kamala Harris' bid for presidency during the 2024 US elections.

Last year, Serena Williams had come out as a fan of Taylor Swift.

Serena Williams confirmed her and daughter Olympia's Taylor Swift fandom in 2024

Serena Williams (left), Olympia Ohanian (center) and Alexis Ohanian (right) (Source: Getty)

In September 2024, Serena Williams attended Hubspot's annual Boston gathering, during which she revealed that she and her seven-year-old daughter Olympia are both Taylor Swift fans.

"My daughter just turned 7. She’s not into princesses, she’s into Taylor Swift. I am, too," Williams told tech journalist Kara Swisher.

Later in 2024, Williams took daughters Olympia and Adira River to a Taylor Swift 'Eras' concert in Miami. Williams gave birth to Olympia, her first child with eventual husband Alexis Ohanian, in 2017. The tennis legend became a mother for a second time in 2023, welcoming the couple's second child, daughter Adira River, to the world.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas