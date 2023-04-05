Serena Williams has had her run-in with the tennis media over the years, constantly facing unfair treatment from commentators and pundits for her on-court behavior. While the 23-time Grand Slam champion's emotional side is not unique, she has copped criticism more than most, leading to many thinking that there is a racial component to the bias.
All those unsavory memories have been brought to the surface once again in light of the recent controversy involving Iowa's Caitlin Clark and LSU Tiger's Angel Reese. When the duo faced off against each other in the national championship game over the weekend, Reese and Clark exchanged taunts, with the former displaying John Cena's infamous 'You can't see me' hand gesture.
Clark herself had used the gesture against opponents in previous games at the tournament, an act that many had praised on social media at the time as an example of her 'fiery competitive' side.
However, when Reese did the same, she was met with criticism from many quarters, prompting her own fans to come to her defense. Similar to how Serena Williams was treated by the establishment, fans on Twitter pointed out that Reese was being characterized unfairly for the same behavior most white athletes exhibit too.
"Why are white athletes given much longer leashes when it comes to what constitutes as over-the-line behavior? Black athletes do it & they’re 'thugs' or 'classless' while white athletes do it & they’re 'competitive.' Still happens to stars like Serena Williams, amongst others," one fan wrote.
"Clark has been doing that garbage all season. I bet you one of the ones that had smoke for Serena Williams but sure admire the 'fiery competitor' Caitlin Clark is. Right?" another fan wrote.
In addition to the American icon, other Black women such as Naomi Osaka and Simone Biles being "penalized" unfairly was also brought up by many users on the platform.
"They penalized Simone Biles for being better, said Serena Williams looked like a man, applied different standards for Sha’Carri Richards, mocked Naomi Osaka about her mental health, excoriated Angel Reese for competitive taunting. All are BLACK women. I wonder why," one user posted.
"John McEnroe literally threw physical tantrums on the tennis court and was revered; Serena Williams made the slightest gesture or questioned a call and y’all said she was unprofessional and a thug. People are out here doing the same thing with Caitlin and Angel. See it, folks," another fan tweeted.
Here are a few more reactions from fans:
It should be noted that Clark herself declared that Angel Reese did nothing untoward and that it was just her competitive spirit on display, adding that she had nothing but respect for her.
"We’re all competitive. We all show our emotions in a different way,” Clark said. "Angel’s a tremendous, tremendous player. I have nothing but respect for her. I love her game, the way she rebounds the ball, scores the ball is absolutely incredible. I’m a big fan of her."
"Serena Williams never got to just be a tennis player" - Award-winning director Gina Prince-Bythewood
Speaking in a recent interview, American director Gina Prince-Bythewood had expressed a similar sentiment, pointing to how the former World No. 1 had to be a great player while also having to deal with "microaggressions" from the rest of the tennis world.
"What’s so pervasive about racism is that Serena never got to just be a tennis player. She had to train, and work out, and be a great tennis player all while dealing with microaggressions and the weight of the world looking at her," she said.
Prince-Bythewoord noted that Williams' experience was universal, as powerful Black women in every industry have to put up with the same. For that reason, she admitted that she was in complete awe of the mental toughness the 23-time Grand Slam champion continued to display throughout her brilliant career.
"As a Black woman, I’m especially in awe of Serena’s mental toughness. The constant fight takes a mental toll. And what’s happened with Serena is what strong, powerful Black women go through in every single industry," she added.
