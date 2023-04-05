Serena Williams has had her run-in with the tennis media over the years, constantly facing unfair treatment from commentators and pundits for her on-court behavior. While the 23-time Grand Slam champion's emotional side is not unique, she has copped criticism more than most, leading to many thinking that there is a racial component to the bias.

All those unsavory memories have been brought to the surface once again in light of the recent controversy involving Iowa's Caitlin Clark and LSU Tiger's Angel Reese. When the duo faced off against each other in the national championship game over the weekend, Reese and Clark exchanged taunts, with the former displaying John Cena's infamous 'You can't see me' hand gesture.

Clark herself had used the gesture against opponents in previous games at the tournament, an act that many had praised on social media at the time as an example of her 'fiery competitive' side.

However, when Reese did the same, she was met with criticism from many quarters, prompting her own fans to come to her defense. Similar to how Serena Williams was treated by the establishment, fans on Twitter pointed out that Reese was being characterized unfairly for the same behavior most white athletes exhibit too.

"Why are white athletes given much longer leashes when it comes to what constitutes as over-the-line behavior? Black athletes do it & they’re 'thugs' or 'classless' while white athletes do it & they’re 'competitive.' Still happens to stars like Serena Williams, amongst others," one fan wrote.

Anna Horford @AnnaHorford Jose de Jesus Ortiz @OrtizKicks This is classless. Angel Reese is only 20, so she's still young, but taunting Caitlin Clark like this shows a pure lack of class.

Win with class, lose with class, play with class.

Win with class, lose with class, play with class.

Clark's mom and dad can be proud that her daughter ignored the taunting. They raised her right.

"Clark has been doing that garbage all season. I bet you one of the ones that had smoke for Serena Williams but sure admire the 'fiery competitor' Caitlin Clark is. Right?" another fan wrote.

Sons of Killmonger & Disciple of Dark Brandon @2Strong2Silence @OrtizKicks Do some research son. Clark has been doing that garbage all season. I bet you one of the ones that had smoke for Serena Williams but sure admire the "fiery competitor" Caitlin Clark is. Right?

In addition to the American icon, other Black women such as Naomi Osaka and Simone Biles being "penalized" unfairly was also brought up by many users on the platform.

"They penalized Simone Biles for being better, said Serena Williams looked like a man, applied different standards for Sha’Carri Richards, mocked Naomi Osaka about her mental health, excoriated Angel Reese for competitive taunting. All are BLACK women. I wonder why," one user posted.

Bishop Talbert Swan @TalbertSwan They…



penalized Simone Biles for being better



said Serena Williams looked like a man



applied different standards for Sha’Carri Richards



mocked Naomi Osaka about her mental health



excoriated Angel Reese for competitive taunting



All are BLACK women.



I wonder whyTE They…penalized Simone Biles for being bettersaid Serena Williams looked like a manapplied different standards for Sha’Carri Richardsmocked Naomi Osaka about her mental healthexcoriated Angel Reese for competitive tauntingAll are BLACK women.I wonder whyTE https://t.co/IPJlRcyV4E

"John McEnroe literally threw physical tantrums on the tennis court and was revered; Serena Williams made the slightest gesture or questioned a call and y’all said she was unprofessional and a thug. People are out here doing the same thing with Caitlin and Angel. See it, folks," another fan tweeted.

Brandi is the Finest Girl. @Brandi_NE John McEnroe literally threw physical tantrums on the tennis court and was revered; Serena Williams made the slightest gesture or questioned a call and y'all said she was unprofessional and a thug. People are out here doing the same thing with Caitlin and Angel. See it, folks.

Brandi is the Finest Girl. @Brandi_NE If you say you didn't notice that Caitlin did it, but you watched Iowa's other games in the tournament, it shows you're out here looking for reasons to police the actions of a Black Woman but not a white one.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

The Hoarse Whisperer @TheRealHoarse The larger issue is the one that matters here. There absolutely is a double standard. There absolutely is a racist text or subtext to it.

I've railed on about it re: the treatment of Serena Williams, Simone Biles, etc.



I've railed on about it re: the treatment of Serena Williams, Simone Biles, etc.



16/



16/ The larger issue is the one that matters here. There absolutely is a double standard. There absolutely is a racist text or subtext to it. I've railed on about it re: the treatment of Serena Williams, Simone Biles, etc.16/16/

Morgana @morgana_SSS @QueenofSpain @KeithOlbermann This reminds me of all the commentary about Serena Williams and her behavior on the tennis court- the endless commentary and putting her down and calling her trash- for occasionally acting how men in sports act regularly.

Dr. Malinda S. Smith @MalindaSmith

Regrettably, we’ve seen it before, an unmistakable pattern — Surya Bonaly, Serena Williams, Angel Reese.



And Still We Rise Madam Vice President Harris is THEE GOAT! @flywithkamala The discussion around the conduct of Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese is valid and necessary. Professionalism is used as a tool for racism — and that is what's at play here. The same behavior is acceptable when exhibited by Caitlin but unacceptable when exhibited by Angel. Why?

gloria alamrew / ግሎርያ 🇪🇹🌻 @GloriaAlamrew suddenly the stakes get a lower when we win. suddenly it was never really that deep to y'all so it shouldn't be to us either. Just take your lil trophy and shut up, right? Y'all do this with every Black women dominating in their industry. Beyoncé. Serena Williams. And now Angel.

mad queen of the ashes (FILTHY TERF, DNI IF WHINY) @renegade_hater Reminds me of that shit they dragged Serena Williams for a few years ago, piss off!

Eurydice (She/Her) @Eurydicegaming

It was weird and gross and racist. Danté Stewart (Stew) @stewartdantec This has always been true of the black/white racial divide in sports. One persons emotions are viewed with pride while the other is seen to deserve punishment. There’s a word for that: racist. twitter.com/CWilliamson44/… This has always been true of the black/white racial divide in sports. One persons emotions are viewed with pride while the other is seen to deserve punishment. There’s a word for that: racist. twitter.com/CWilliamson44/… I remember watching Serena Williams play a couple years ago and she was just standing and looking chill on the sideline and the commentators were like, "Look how angry she is. Look how disgusted with herself she is. She hates herself so much."It was weird and gross and racist. twitter.com/stewartdantec/… I remember watching Serena Williams play a couple years ago and she was just standing and looking chill on the sideline and the commentators were like, "Look how angry she is. Look how disgusted with herself she is. She hates herself so much."It was weird and gross and racist. twitter.com/stewartdantec/…

Carlos "Diamond Crook Avenger" Enrique @TitoTitoq85 They also want Black women in particular to show a humility in sports that no one else is required to perform. It's like that infamous interview with Serena Williams as a child. Dim your light and deny your own excellence because it will upset the white people watching.

It should be noted that Clark herself declared that Angel Reese did nothing untoward and that it was just her competitive spirit on display, adding that she had nothing but respect for her.

"We’re all competitive. We all show our emotions in a different way,” Clark said. "Angel’s a tremendous, tremendous player. I have nothing but respect for her. I love her game, the way she rebounds the ball, scores the ball is absolutely incredible. I’m a big fan of her."

"Serena Williams never got to just be a tennis player" - Award-winning director Gina Prince-Bythewood

2017 Australian Open - Day 13

Speaking in a recent interview, American director Gina Prince-Bythewood had expressed a similar sentiment, pointing to how the former World No. 1 had to be a great player while also having to deal with "microaggressions" from the rest of the tennis world.

"What’s so pervasive about racism is that Serena never got to just be a tennis player. She had to train, and work out, and be a great tennis player all while dealing with microaggressions and the weight of the world looking at her," she said.

Prince-Bythewoord noted that Williams' experience was universal, as powerful Black women in every industry have to put up with the same. For that reason, she admitted that she was in complete awe of the mental toughness the 23-time Grand Slam champion continued to display throughout her brilliant career.

"As a Black woman, I’m especially in awe of Serena’s mental toughness. The constant fight takes a mental toll. And what’s happened with Serena is what strong, powerful Black women go through in every single industry," she added.

"Serena Williams never got to just be a tennis player" - Award-winning director Gina Prince-Bythewood

