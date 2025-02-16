Serena Williams enjoys 'magic' downtime in the sun days after electrifying Super Bowl performance

Serena Williams recently enjoyed some downtime, basking in the sun just days after her performance at the Super Bowl. Williams had surprised fans with a cameo appearance during the halftime show at the NFL's annual championship game on February 9.

Ad

The Super Bowl LIX took place at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, where the Philadelphia Eagles emerged victorious over the Kansas City Chiefs with a score of 40-22, securing their second Super Bowl title. During Kendrick Lamar's halftime show, Williams surprised everyone with her "crip walk" dance which she performed during the diss track 'Not Like Us' which was aimed at Canadian rapper and singer, Drake.

For her performance, the 23-time Grand Slam champion sported a pair of Converse x A Ma Maniére Chuck 70 sneakers from a special 10-year anniversary collection. She paired these with a custom Nike 24.7 top and skirt set, which included a white crop top, a vibrant royal blue pleated skirt, and a matching jacket.

Ad

Trending

Recently, only days after her Super Bowl appearance, Serena Williams took to social media to share a photo of herself soaking up the sun in a stylish green and white floral bikini, complete with a matching bandana and accessorized with minimal jewellery Gucci sunglasses.

“Magic hr," Serena Williams captioned her Instagram story.

Screen grab of Serena's Instagram story [Image Source: Instagram@serenawilliams]

Serena Williams played the final professional match of her career at the 2022 US Open. She had defeated Danka Kovinic and Anett Kontaveit in the first and second rounds respectively before being defeated by Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round.

Ad

What Serena Williams said about her 'crip walk' dance which she performed at Super Bowl LIX halftime show

Serena after her Super Bowl LIX halftime performance [Image Source: Getty Images]

Following her performance at the Super Bowl LIX halftime show, Serena Williams revealed that she would have faced a fine if she had crip walked the way she famously did at Wimbledon in 2012.

Ad

Williams had done the crip walk dance at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, London after she won a gold medal by defeating Maria Sharapova in the final of the 2012 London Olympics.

"Man I did not crip walk like that at Wimbledon, I would have been fined," Williams said.

Expand Tweet

In addition to her Olympic singles gold medal in 2012, Williams has also secured three other gold medals in doubles. These wins came at the 2000 Sydney Olympics, 2008 Beijing Olympics, and the 2012 London Olympics, all of which she won alongside her sister Venus Williams.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Venus Williams and Father Richard recall one match that 7-time Grand Slam champion "should have won"