Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs seconds former NCAA champ Peyton Stearns's puzzling 'rough ride' revelation with Dubai illness claim

Serena Williams' former coach Rennae Stubbs, on Thursday (February 27), gave her thoughts on Peyton Stearns facing gastrointestinal problems following her arduous campaign at the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships. The Aussie also revealed her own account of dealing with the weather in the Persian Gulf during her playing days.

Ad

World No. 43, Stearns had begun her Dubai campaign earlier this month on a fine note, beating Ons Jabeur and Zheng Qinwen against all odds to reach the Round of 16. The American's Round-of-32 victory over the seventh-seeded Qinwen took two hours and 35 minutes. She was exhausted in her next match against the eventual champion Mirra Andreeva, losing 1-6, 1-6 in just over an hour.

Peyton Stearns then suffered a shock first-round loss against France's Varvara Gracheva at the ATX Open on Tuesday (February 25), following which the former NCAA champion disclosed on X (formerly Twitter) that she had contracted E. coli poisoning after her Dubai exit.

Ad

Trending

Former player-turned-coach Rennae Stubbs, who was by Serena Williams' side at the time of her retirement at the 2022 US Open, expressed solidarity towards the 23-year-old soon afterward in her replies. The 53-year-old claimed that her health also used to go for a toss when she competed at WTA events in Dubai.

"Girl I got so sick in Dubai one year....I dont know why but it happens every year there," Rennae Stubbs wrote in the replies to Peyton Stearn's post on X.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Stearns, meanwhile, wasn't admittedly happy about her recent setback but promised her fans that she would recover before the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells kicks off next month.

"These past three weeks have been a rough ride….constant stomach pain, exhaustion, trips to the bathroom and not knowing what’s going on. After multiple tests, I finally found out E. coli was the culprit," Peyton Stearns wrote on X. "It’s been frustrating not knowing what was wrong, but now that I do, I can focus on getting better. Luckily I have some time to rest, recover, and get my strength back before Indian Wells!"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Peyton Stearns will be eager to improve on her career-best result of reaching the second round at the WTA 1000 tournament in the Californian desert.

Peyton Stearns is the only female player from Texas to win NCAA Division I title

Peyton Stearns secured the NCAA Division I women's singles tennis championship for the Texas Longhorns in 2022. With her title victory, the American became the only female player to secure an NCAA singles triumph since the national championship events first received sponsorship in 1982.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Stearns put together an unassailable 33-2 win/loss record in singles matches at the collegiate tennis championships that year. She would turn pro the same year and has enjoyed considerable success on the WTA Tour since then.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas