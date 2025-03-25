Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs shuts down troll criticizing Emma Raducanu amid her Miami Open run

Serena Williams' ex-coach defended Emma Raducanu from a user on social media who criticized the Brit. The user suggested that Raducanu's run to the quarterfinals in Miami would warrant her another six months of wildcards.

A resurgent Raducanu has been the talk of the tennis fraternity thanks to her impressive results in Miami. After years of hardships due to injury and form struggles, the Brit has finally made it to her maiden WTA 1000 quarterfinal. She kicked off her campaign at the Miami Open with a comfortable win over Ishii Sayaka, following which she clinched one of the biggest wins of her career.

The 22-year-old won the 'Battle of Emmas' against eighth seed Emma Navarro in a topsy-turvy three-set thriller and then received a walkover against McCartney Kessler. The 2021 US Open champion defeated 17th seed Amanda Anisimova 6-1, 6-3 to finally make it to the last 8.

The Brit has used many wildcards to enter the main draw of events, with her wildcard at the Dubai Tennis Championships being her 13th out of her last 18 tournaments. However, amid her run in Miami, a user on X decided to take a jibe at the 22-year-old, saying how Raducanu would now get more wildcards.

"This run is going to buy Raducanu another 6 months of wildcards…" they wrote.

However, Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs defended Emma Raducanu, calling the user's comment 'stupid'.

"What a stupid comment."

Stubbs was closely following the 'Battle of Emmas' and was impressed by their clash, calling it unreal.

"This tennis is UNREAL EMMA x 2 #MiamiOpen," said Stubbs on X.

To reach the semifinal, Raducanu will have to oust one of the most consistent players on the WTA Tour.

Emma Raducanu will face Jessica Pegula in Miami Open 2025 quarterfinal

Emma Raducanu - Source: Getty

During an interview with Tennis Channel ahead of her Miami Open quarterfinal, Emma Raducanu said she was aware that her match against Jessica Pegula was not going to be easy but was happy with how she has played so far and exuded pride in herself.

"Jessie is one of the most consistent players on the tour, she consistently has unbelievable results. I know it's going to be a really, really difficult match but I think I'm playing pretty good tennis and I just enjoy having an opportunity every time to be in this stage of a tournament. It's something that I need to be really proud of because it's not something that has happened very often for me." (at 3:33)

"But I'm really happy with how the things are going, and more importantly just enjoying finding the competitive spirit again," she added.

Emma Raducanu and Jessica Pegula have faced each other twice, with their rivalry currently level at 1-1.

