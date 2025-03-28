Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs slams Donald Trump for claiming to be unaware about signing key document

Serena Williams' ex-coach, Rennae Stubbs, took a jab at President Donald Trump for denying the claims of signing a controversial proclamation. The former tennis player is usually seen voicing her opinions against Trump.

Maddow Show shared a video of Trump talking about signing the deportation proclamation on their Instagram handle. White House sent a proclamation last weekend, which was reportedly the invocation of the Alien Enemies Act, a law from the 1700s, signifying that 'when we're at war, the president can immediately deport and jail anyone his administration picks.'

Shortly after this, the administration reportedly put several people on planes bound for a prison in El Salvador. This turned controversial after a federal judge blocked any more of such flights.

Following this, President Trump was questioned why the proclamation was signed in the dark hours. He said that he did not know when it was signed because he did not sign it; however, the video showed that the document had his signature. Stubbs reposted it on her Instagram story, slammed the president for lying, and wrote:

"FYI, he signed it! This administration is a clown show! This guy is such a liar! Take a minute to listen to this!" said Serena Williams' ex-coach.

Rennae Stubbs' Instagram story

Serena Williams' ex-coach, Rennae Stubbs, slams Donald Trump for his remarks on astronauts

Serena Williams' ex-coach, Rennae Stubbs, slammed the US President, Donald Trump, after he passed a remark on astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, who were stuck at the International Space Station for about nine months.

The astronauts went on an 8-day space mission in June 2024; however, they failed to return, citing some technical issues. On March 6, 2025, Trump addressed the press in the Oval Office and said that he was working with Elon Musk to find a solution to get the astronauts back.

Along with this, Trump remarked on the duo engaging in a possible romantic relationship and commented on Williams' hair. He said:

"Maybe they'll love each other, I don't know. But they've been left up there. Think of it. And I see the woman with the wild hair. Good solid head of hair she's got. There's no kidding. There's no games with her hair," said Trump.

This statement did not sit right with Stubbs, who wrote:

"I think they would like to stay for about another 3.9 years!" wrote Serena Williams' ex-coach.

Expand Tweet

Rennae Stubbs coached Serena Williams only during the 2022 US Open, which was the American's final Grand Slam tournament.

