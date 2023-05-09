Serena Williams' former coach Rennae Stubbs criticized West Virginia Mountaineers basketball team coach, Bob Huggins, for using a homophobic slur during a live broadcast.

During an appearance on the Bill Cunningham Show, Huggins discussed his rivalry with the Xavier Musketeers basketball team during his tenure as head coach of the Bearcats from 1989 to 2005.

He recalled Xavier fans throwing rubber sex toys during a game and used homophobic slurs to describe them.

"Any school that can throw rubber penises on the floor and then say they didn't do it, my God, they can get away with anything," Huggins said. "What it was, was all those f**s, those Catholic f**s, I think ... They were envious they didn't have one."

After receiving backlash online for his remarks, Bob Huggins promptly issued an apology through the West Virginia Mountaineers. Despite his efforts to make amends, the university and its athletic department are currently scrutinizing Huggins' remarks.

"As I have shared with my players over my 40 years of coaching, there are consequences for our words and actions, and I will fully accept any coming my way. I am ashamed and embarrassed and heartbroken for those I have hurt. I must do better, and I will,” Huggins said.

On Monday, May 8, Rennae Stubbs publicly criticized the NCAA basketball coach's comments and expressed her surprise when it was revealed that a review was being conducted.

"What’s there to review ⁦@WVUhoops!!!!!" Stubbs tweeted.

Rennae Stubbs reacts to Florida advocacy groups' travel advisory for LGBTQ+ people

Rennae Stubbs at the 2022 US Open

Last month, Rennae Stubbs reacted to the news of advocacy groups in Florida issuing a travel advisory for the LGBTQ+ community, urging them to avoid the state.

The advisory was issued in response to the controversial legislation known as the "Don't Say Gay" law, which prohibits classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identities for students in kindergarten through third grade.

Stubbs, who proudly identifies as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, is widely regarded as one of the greatest doubles players in the history of tennis. She made headlines in 2006 when she publicly came out of the closet and revealed that she was in a relationship with her former doubles partner, Lisa Raymond.

Taking to Instagram, Stubbs expressed her shock upon reading the news.

"To think I used to live there! Wtf! Florida!!," she captioned her Instagram story.

Poll : 0 votes