Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian drops 3-word reaction to American 'inspiring' girls with controversial Super Bowl cripwalk

23-time Grand Slam Serena Williams is currently the talk of the sporting fraternity due to her crip walk routine at the 2025 Super Bowl between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. Her husband Alexis Ohanian dropped a proud reaction to Williams' inspiring young women.

Williams made an unexpected appearance during Kendrick Lamar's performance at the 2025 Super Bowl. She did the infamous 'crip walk' routine to the beats of the Grammy-winning song Not Like Us. Interestingly, the American had received a lot of heat for performing the crip walk while she was celebrating her women's singles Gold medal triumph at the 2012 London Olympics, which was held at Wimbledon.

Alexis Ohanian jumped to his wife's defence following her Super Bowl appearance, mentioning the heavy criticism she faced for performing the routine at Wimbledon and the significance of her performance.

Trending

"Some of y'all have no idea how criticized Serena was for this same dance at Wimbledon 13 years ago and it shows.... This is bigger than the music," Ohanian tweeted.

Expand Tweet

A popular YouTuber Casey Neistat, who boasts over 12.6 million subscribers, took to X (formerly Twitter) to state the impact of the 23-time Major champion in his daughters' lives under Ohanian's tweet.

"F*ck the haters. she’s an inspiration to my girls," Neistat tweeted.

The Reddit co-founder proudly delivered a three-word reaction to Neistat's tweet.

"No other choice!"

Expand Tweet

It is worth noting that the song Not Like Us is a diss track aimed at the Canadian rapper Drake, who is rumoured to have dated Serena Williams during the 2010s. Lamar and Williams share a strong bond due to their Compton roots and have also often expressed their support for each other on many occasions.

While many were in awe of the American tennis legend's move, others criticized her appearance, including Stephen A. Smith. Alexis Ohanian responded to the popular TV personality's comments.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian responds to Stephen A. Smith's comments calling the American legend out

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian - Source: Getty

During the ESPN show First Take, Stephen A. Smith lashed out at Serena Williams, expressing his disapproval of her actions.

“If I’m married and my wife is going to join trolling her ex, go back to his ass, ’cause clearly you don’t belong with me. What you worried about him for and you’re with me? Bye. Bye,” he said.

However, Alexis Ohanian quoted the aforementioned tweet in response, which clarified Williams' reasons for performing the routine in detail.

"I got you @stephenasmith," he replied queuing a post he had earlier made explaining the reason of Serena's cameo.

Expand Tweet

While Alexis Ohanian responded in a calm manner, Serena Williams' fans left scathing reactions to Stephen A. Smit's comments.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas