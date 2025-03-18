Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian gets honest about feeling 'blessed' while caddying for daughter Olympia during golf outing

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently opened up about feeling "blessed" while caddying for their daughter, Olympia during a golf outing. Golf is just one of the many activities that Ohanian and the seven-year-old enjoy together.

Both Williams and Ohanian often take to social media to document the special moments they share with their daughters. Ohanian, in particular, frequently posts about the activities he enjoys with Olympia. He revealed that the father-daughter duo have a Sunday tradition of making pancakes and pancake art.

The tech entrepreneur also shared that he and Olympia go fishing, play video games, collect sports cards, and share a love for golf. Ohanian has even admitted that Olympia is a "better" golfer than him.

Recently, Alexis Ohanian took to social media and shared a photo of a golf cart carrying his and Olympia's golf clubs and bags. He expressed how "blessed" he feels to be Olympia's "Daddy Caddy."

"Meant to post this yesterday. The Daddy Caddy Life is blessed," Ohanian posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Williams and Ohanian first met in 2015 at a hotel in Rome, when the former World No.1 was in the capital city for the Italian Open. A year later, in 2016, they got engaged at the same hotel.

Following the birth of their eldest daughter, Olympia Ohanian, on September 1, 2017, the couple walked down the aisle on November 16, 2017, at the Contemporary Arts Center in New Orleans. Their youngest daughter, Adira River Ohanian, was born in August 2023.

"Olympia’s taken a liking to golf" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian on why he co-owns LAGC with wife & his daughter

Alexis Ohanian speaking at an event [Image Source: Getty Images]

TGL was founded by golf legends Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy in partnership with the PGA Tour. The first team to join the league was Serena Williams' team, LAGC, which she co-owns with her husband Alexis Ohanian and their daughter Olympia.

While speaking about owning LAGC, Ohanian explained that they decided to purchase LAGC after noticing their daughter Olympia's "liking" for the sport. He believes that the golf team will be a valuable addition to the "legacy" he is building for his family

“My wife Serena [Williams] and I have enjoyed as Olympia’s taken a liking to golf, so I’m proud to announce that they’re both owners in this club as well — as is the little one!” Ohanian said [via TGLGolf.com]

“This is another piece of the legacy I’m building for my family and I hope this team can become a part of many families’ lives, too. Los Angeles is the perfect home for our TGL team . We aim to bring to the world of golf and its fans,” he added

In addition to co-owning Angel City F.C. and the Los Angeles Golf Club, Serena Williams also owns a stake in Miami Dolphins, an NFL team. Earlier this month, she also acquired a new ownership stake in Toronto Tempo, a team in the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA).

