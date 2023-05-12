Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, recently praised IKEA for their new 'Second Best' campaign, which recognizes the importance of the bond between a parent and their child.

IKEA's latest campaign, "Proudly the Second Best," centers around the idea that children would rather spend quality time in their parents' arms than prioritize anything else. The campaign highlights IKEA's extensive collection of children's furniture and accessories, proudly embracing the idea of their products being the second-best place in a household.

On Thursday, May 11, Alexis Ohanian took to social media to express his admiration for IKEA's latest marketing campaign.

"Love this campaign. Nice job, Ikea," Ohanian tweeted.

This campaign is the result of a collaboration between Al-Futtaim IKEA, DAVID Madrid, and INGO Hamburg. In a statement about the campaign, the brand emphasized the inseparable connection between a parent and their child.

"Humility is a value that lives in the heart of our brand. Placing parents as the first choice for their children reflects this core belief. It doesn't matter if we are second only to the parents, we are actually proud of it," Al-Futtaim IKEA wrote.

Alexis Ohanian recently shared his insights on how he manages to balance his family life with his entrepreneurial pursuits. Ohanian firmly believes that embracing parenthood has helped him become a more effective leader and CEO for his venture capital firm, Seven Seven Six (776).

Three years ago, Ohanian made the decision to step down from his position on Reddit's board, recognizing the importance of personal growth in his life, especially for the well-being of his wife, Serena Williams, and their daughter, Olympia.

The tech entrepreneur took to social media to share his thoughts on balancing family life along with his successful businesses. He emphasized the importance of prioritizing family meal times, which he believes are crucial for maintaining strong relationships and fostering a sense of togetherness.

The 40-year old tweeted that he made a promise to Williams and Olympia that he would always be present at the dinner table, no matter how busy his schedule gets. To keep this promise, he and his team work together to ensure that he is always on time for family meals.

"I promised my wife & daughter I'd be home 6pm every night for family dinner and that time is damn near sacred for me. My team knows that and we schedule around it," Ohanian tweeted.

