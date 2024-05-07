Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian reacts to American's gold look for Met Gala 2024

Serena Williams' husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian recently reacted to her stunning gold look at the 2024 Met Gala. Williams donned a breathtaking Balenciaga gown for the event.

The Met Gala, also known as the Met Ball, is an annual fundraising gala benefiting the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in Manhattan.

This prestigious event is organized by the renowned fashion magazine Vogue and is attended by celebrities from various industries such as fashion, film, television, music, sports, social media, and politics

As its theme, the 2024 Met Gala celebrated the opening of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute's new spring exhibition, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," and the dress code for the Gala was “The Garden of Time.”

Serena Williams is no stranger to the fashion world and has been a regular attendee at the Met Gala. For this year's event, she donned a metallic gold gown designed by Balenciaga. The dress was a collaboration with the luxury fashion house, drawing inspiration from look 52 of their 51st couture collection presented in 2022, as well as pieces from the Balenciaga archives.

Williams accessorized her look with black gloves adorned with rings, an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak watch, and other jewelry. The former World No.1 completed her look with an intricate gold headpiece.

A video capturing the 23-time Grand Slam champion leaving her hotel for the Met Gala was shared on social media. There she can be seen posing for the paparazzi and flaunting her elaborate outfit.

Serena Williams's husband Alexis Ohanian in awe of his wife's stunning appearance, re-shared the video with a starstruck emoji, expressing his admiration for her glamorous ensemble.

Serena Williams accompanied by Alexis Ohanian attended the Met Gala during both her pregnancies

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian at the 2017 (L) and 2023 (R) Met Gala

Serena Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, share two daughters. Their first daughter, Olympia, was born on September 1, 2017, and their second daughter, Adira River Ohanian was born in August 2023.

In 2017, Williams announced her first pregnancy on social media and then proudly showed off her baby bump at the Met Gala in a stunning green Atelier Versace halter-neck gown. She was styled by Kesha McLeod and her look was completed with a pair of dangling emerald drop earrings and a spiked white bracelet. That year, she was accompanied by Ohanian, on the Met Gala red carpet.

Fast forward to 2023, Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian announced her second pregnancy at the Met Gala. The world No.1 looked radiant in a custom Gucci gown and wore several pieces of pearl jewelry.

Alexis Ohanian also took to social media to share the news of Williams' pregnancy

"Mama (@serenawilliams) & Papa love this parenting thing, so we're back at it 😁 and @olympiaohanian is gonna be the best Big Sister—she's been asking & praying for this for a minute," Ohanian captioned his Instagram post.

