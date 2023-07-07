Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian reacts to his wife sweeping the top-5 spots in list of most valued sports cards

Serena Williams' husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian recently reacted to her wife dominating the top five spots on the list of the most valuable sports cards.

Ohanian is an enthusiastic sports fan and also a devoted supporter of his wife. He has developed a passion for collecting sports cards that feature his wife and has secured a significant number of them throughout the years. These cards serve as a tribute to some of the most iconic moments in Williams' illustrious career.

Recently, Rally, an alternative asset investment company, has made waves that enable users to buy and sell equity shares in a wide range of collectible assets, such as sports cards, memorabilia and much more. They celebrated the beginning of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships by sharing an intriguing statistic.

They revealed that Serena Williams occupies all the spots in the top 5 most valuable women's sports cards ever sold.

Alexis Ohanian took to social media to react to the stat. He retweeted the tweet and confidently affirmed that the stat "checks out."

"Checks out," Ohanian tweeted.

Last year, Ohanian also delightedly shared a sports card also featuring Serena Williams, which quickly became one of his cherished possessions. What made this particular card so special was the inclusion of their beloved daughter, Olympia. However, upon closer inspection, Olympia's presence was not visually apparent.

The moment captured on this newly acquired sports card dates back to the 2017 Australian Open, a tournament that Serena Williams won while eight weeks pregnant with Olympia.

Alexis Ohanian took to social media to unveil the 2018 Upper Deck card from the Serena Exquisite Collection, playfully hinting at Olympia's subtle presence within the photograph.

"This is one of my favorite @serenawilliams cards because @OlympiaOhanian is in the photo, too," Ohanian wrote on Twitter.

Pregnant Serena Williams shows off baby bump in tennis outfit ft. Olympia

Serena Williams at the 2020 Women's ASB Classic

Serena Williams recently flaunted her baby bump while donning a tennis outfit amidst the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Williams married Ohanian on November 16, 2017, after nearly a year of engagement. The 23-time Grand Slam champion and her husband welcomed their first child, a daughter named Olympia Ohanian Jr, in September 2017. Williams won the 2017 Australian Open title while being eight weeks pregnant.

This year, the couple received an exclusive invitation to attend the prestigious Met Gala. The former World No. 1 proudly showcased her baby bump alongside her husband. She also turned to social media to break the news.

"Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala," Williams wrote, sharing photographs of herself with her baby bump and Alexis Ohanian.

Williams recently shared a picture on her Instagram story, featuring a mirror selfie of herself dressed in a tennis outfit. She proudly displayed her baby bump, with Olympia also making an appearance in the photo.

Williams' Instagram story

Earlier this month, Serena Williams received an invitation to be honored at Wimbledon, in recognition of her remarkable achievements at the All England Club. However, she declined the invitation due to her ongoing pregnancy.

