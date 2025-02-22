Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian reveals career he would have chosen as the 'son of an undocumented immigrant' if he didn't found Reddit

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, recently talked about the alternate career path he would have pursued if he had not started Reddit. Ohanian revealed that he would have chosen to become a lawyer, specifically specializing in immigration law had he not co-founded the social networking site .

Ohanian, along with Aaron Swartz and Steve Huffman started Reddit in 2005. He was involved in the company until 2010 when he decided to leave and explore other personal interests.

However, in 2014, he returned to Reddit as the executive chairman, ultimately resigning in 2020. Since then, the tech entrepreneur has launched various other companies, including his venture capital firm, Seven Seven Six (776)

Recently, Serena Williams' husband took to social media and talked about which career path he would have pursued if he had not ventured into Reddit. Ohanian mentioned that had he not walked out of taking his LSAT and instead found himself in a Waffle House where he had a "epiphany" about entrepreneurship, he would have pursued a career in law.

“Okay, the question is if you didn’t create Reddit where do you think you’d be right now? If I hadn’t walked out of that LSAT and into a Waffle House and had that epiphany that I wanted to be an entrepreneur and that ultimately led me to start up Reddit. I guess I would have stayed in the LSAT and I would have been a lawyer,” Ohanian said.

Ohanian expressed that he had considered specializing in immigration law, given he is the "son of an undocumented immigrant."

“I was thinking about doing immigration law. I am the son of an undocumented immigrant and I really liked this idea, I think it was a romanticized idea, but I really liked this idea of being a lawyer to help people become citizens of this great country. I don’t know if I would have been very good at it but I think I’d have figured it out, I guess, as a lawyer,” he continued.

Reflecting on his journey, Ohanian stated that he would not change a single decision he has made in his career

“But you know what? To be honest, I don’t want to spend any time on that timeline. So let’s just keep the energy here very happy with how things turned out. Future self: don’t try to go back in time and mess around with this, okay?” Serena Williams' husband said.

When Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian revealed how he used to promote Reddit in its early days

The Women's Sports Foundation's 2022 Annual Salute To Women In Sports Gala - Source: Getty

Earlier this month, Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian, shared an interesting anecdote about his early days promoting Reddit. In 2005, shortly after co-founding the social networking site, Ohanian revealed that he would spray paint the site's mascot, Snoo, on the walls of the popular video game Half-Life 2.

“In the early days of Reddit, and I’m talking 2005. First year, I made a custom spray that I used in Half-Life 2 to spray on the walls a Snoo while playing and tell people in the chat, “Check out reddit.com,”” Serena Williams' husband said.

The tech entrepreneur explained that he would also engage with players in the game's chat rooms, encouraging them to check out Reddit . While he admitted that his efforts may not have attracted many new users, he was proud of the hustle he put into promoting the platform

“I am sure it converted exactly zero people. You gotta be hungry. No one gives a damn about what you’re building. You gotta hustle. So I love that story,” he added

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian first met in 2015 and became engaged the following year. Their daughter, Olympia Ohanian, was born on September 1, 2017 and the couple tied the knot just two months later on November 16, 2017, at the Contemporary Arts Center in New Orleans. In August 2023, they welcomed their second daughter, Adira River Ohanian.

