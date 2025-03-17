Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian sends out an important message addressing "friends who aren't really your friends"

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shared a message to kick-start the week, highlighting the importance of finding real friends. He often offers his take on various things, be it sports-related or not.

Ohanian founded Reddit with his college roommate Steve Huffman and computer programmer, Aaron Swartz. He served as the executive chairman of the social media site before stepping down to invest in other ventures. Since then, the tech mogul has invested in Angel City FC, Seven Seven Six and many others.

Recently, he shared a reminder by author, Sahil Bloom, highlighting the need to choose friends wisely. Bloom's post read:

"Most of your friends aren't really your friends. They're just along for the ride when it's fun, convenient, or valuable. Your real friends are the ones who are there for you when it's none of those - when you nothing to offer in return. Find them. Cherish them. Be one."

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shared the message with the caption:

"Great reminder to start your week. Find the Real Ones."

Ohanian shared a photo with his childhood friend on Instagram back in March. He shared a post from the Tequesta Country Club in Florida and wrote how they have been friends since they were children, and the bond wasn't anything short of a 'blessing'.

"Friends with this dude since we were. 5? maybe 6. 35+ years of friendship is a blessing. I was an only child growing up but this is my bro!"

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently spent quality time with his daughter while making pancakes

Alexis Ohanian and his daughter Olympia at the Athlos NYC - (Source: Getty)

Alexis Ohanian frequently posts about his family on social media, sharing enjoyable moments with his wife and 23-time Grand Slam title winner, Serena Williams. The Reddit co-founder and the tennis legend share two daughters, Olympia and Adira.

The 41-year-old often makes pancakes for his kids for breakfast and posts the pancake-making process on his social media handles. A recent update featured his elder daughter replacing him as the chef, making a parts of a burger and assembling them like an expert.

"Jr was working that griddle this morning! #PapaPancakes about to be OlympiaPancakes — what a great big sister," he captioned with a timelapse video.

In his early years, Serena Williams' husband invested in Opendoor, Zenefits, Instacart, Cruise, and others. He recently created a new app, Inner Circle, to make athlete-fan interaction seamless.

